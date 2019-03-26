Razer PC gear, including the DeathAdder Elite mouse, is up to 50 percent off today

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Good Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

Amazon is discounting PC gaming accessories as part of its Deal of the Day. There are a few gaming headsets, keyboards, mice, and other components in the roundup of products. This sale also includes our runner-up pick for the best gaming mouse: Razer’s DeathAdder Elite. It usually costs $69.99, but you can find it for $37.99 plus tax on Amazon.

Some other Razer gaming gear is discounted on Amazon, too, including its Razer Seiren X USB microphone, which is $74.99 instead of $99.99. The Razer Kiyo webcam has a built-in light to illuminate your face during a Twitch stream, and it’s $69.99 instead of its usual $99.99 price.

The Alienware M15 gaming laptop is $1,599 (usually $1,999) on Amazon. It’s a good deal if you’re looking for a machine with a display that has a 144Hz refresh rate, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of fast PCIe M.2 storage, and an RTX 2060 graphics card.

We’ve seen the Surface Pro 6 bundled with a free Type Cover for $799.99 before, but this deal is back at Best Buy. Usually $899 for the tablet computer alone, this configuration, which includes an 8th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage, is an even better deal with a Type Cover thrown in for free.

Best Buy is once again offering a small discount on new iPad Air and iPad mini tablets. If you’re a My Best Buy member (it’s free to sign up), you can get $25 off. So, for the 64GB iPad mini, you’re looking at $374.99 instead of $399.99. It’s not much, but no other retailers offer a discount on Apple’s latest tablets.

Yesterday was the 25th anniversary of The Elder Scrolls series, and Bethesda marked the occasion by making The Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind on PC free for download through its store. It is extending the offer through the weekend, so use the offer code TES25TH-MORROWIND to get the classic game for free.