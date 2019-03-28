Samsung’s Galaxy Note 9 drops to just $700 for 6-hour flash sale

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Good Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be. Vox Media has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our ethics policy .

Its latest flagship the Galaxy S10 might be getting the most attention these days, but Samsung is still trying to generate some sales of last year’s Galaxy Note 9 ahead of its own refresh this coming summer. This evening, the company is holding a brief 6-hour sale during which you can save $300 on the unlocked Note 9 — in either the 128GB storage / 6GB RAM or 512GB / 8GB configurations.

This might be the Note 9’s lowest price ever; it ticked down to just over $700 a few weeks ago, but has since risen back up to $899 or its standard $999 at most retailers.

To take advantage of the deal, enter code 300SAMSUNG at the company’s store anytime tonight (March 28th) between 6PM ET and 11:59PM ET and you should see the $300 taken off your total.

The Galaxy S10 has this year’s more powerful Snapdragon 855 processor and an even nicer screen than the Note 9, but there’s no S Pen equivalent for Samsung’s more mainstream flagship. Last year’s Note is still plenty capable, offers a ton of unique functionality, and now runs Android 9 Pie and Samsung’s custom One UI.