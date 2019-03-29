LG G8 ThinQ is $150 off, and Logitech and Corsair PC accessories are cheaper

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Good Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be. Vox Media has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our ethics policy .

LG recently announced that its new LG G8 ThinQ will be available starting April 11th to the tune of $819.99 unlocked. You can find it at your carrier for less, if you sign up for a contract, or you can check out B&H Photo’s deal. For the unlocked phone, it’s just $699.99 for the gray or black color variations.

Logitech is discounting several PC accessories for Amazon’s Deal of the Day, including mice, keyboards, and webcams. We saw gaming PC accessories on sale earlier this week, and while Logitech has marked down some gaming-focused gear today, you’ll also find casual, office-friendly offerings.

One of the best deals is on the Logitech MX Anywhere 2 wireless mouse. It’s rechargeable, is said to work on nearly any surface, and can pair to Windows or macOS computers. Instead of $79.99, it’s just $37.49.

For macOS users looking for a wireless keyboard replacement, Logitech’s solar-recharging option is $37.50 instead of $59.99. It comes with a Logitech’s Unifying receiver and doesn’t operate over Bluetooth, so you’ll need to free up a USB port if you want to use it.

If you want a keyboard with more tactile keys than what you might be using, the G610 Orion mechanical keyboard is currently $59.99 (usually $119.99). This keyboard uses Cherry MX Red switches, each key is backlit, and it features a volume scroll wheel.

Corsair is discounting its gaming PC accessories, too, including its MM1000 Qi wireless charging mouse pad. It requires a USB port to operate, but if you spend a lot of time at the computer, this makes a lot of sense. It can charge your phone, or any other PC accessory that’s compatible with wireless charging. It’s usually $79.99, but you can pick it up now for $39.99.

The last gaming deal worth mentioning is Corsair’s Void Pro RGB gaming headset. It offers 7.1 surround sound, and its design aims to reduce discomfort with microfiber mesh fabric and memory foam. Usually $79.99, it’s $59.99 right now.