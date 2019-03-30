Apple’s HomePod is $70 off, and the LG G8 ThinQ is cheaper at B&H Photo

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Good Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be. Vox Media has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our ethics policy .

This week brought a lot of good deals that have come and gone, but a few remain if you’re on the hunt for some savings.

The Apple HomePod smart speaker is down to $279.99 at Best Buy this weekend. It’s no stranger to this price point, but it has been about a month since we’ve seen it for this low. The speaker is usually $349.99, and the lowest price recorded for Apple’s HomePod is $249.99.

The LG G8 ThinQ will hit shelves on April 11th. Most places are taking preorders for the upcoming Android phone starting at $819.99, but B&H Photo has the best deal on the unlocked version — by far. For a limited time, it’s $699.99 for the phone in gray or black.

Apple cancelled its AirPower wireless charging mat on Friday, and fortunately, there are still plenty of ways to charge your iPhone and AirPods at the same time. One of the best choices is Samsung’s Wireless Charger Duo. While it’s made for Samsung devices, it works well on Qi-ready iPhones, as well as the new AirPods and the optional wireless charging case. It’s currently $69.99 at Amazon, which is near the lowest we’ve seen for this dual wireless charger.

If you’re forever searching for a new TV, TCL’s 65-inch 6-series 4K HDR TV with Roku software is still at its cheapest price yet. At the time of review in mid-2018, we called this the best 4K HDR TV under $1,000, and it’s still a good buy. You can find it at Walmart, Amazon, and Target for $819.99 (usually around $900.)