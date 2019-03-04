Today’s best deals include a site-wide discount at Rakuten, a Nokia 9 PureView bundle at B&H Photo that includes a Mophie battery pack, $20 off an extra dock for your Nintendo Switch, and more.

Rakuten is taking 15 percent off of purchases site-wide with the offer code SAVE15. This code can be used to save up to $60 on anything you purchase. It’d be wise to use the discount on products that rarely see a price drop, like the Sony 1000XM3s ($288, usually $349) wireless, noise-canceling headphones, or one of the pricier configurations of the Microsoft Surface Go bundled with a Type Cover ($539, usually $599.)

The Nokia 9 PureView is $599 until March 10th, and B&H Photo is offering more incentive to buy it with its bundle, which includes the phone in midnight blue, a 10,500mAh portable battery from Mophie, and your choice between Optoma NuForce BE2 Bluetooth in-ear headphones or the Huawei Band 3E fitness tracker.

Having to buy an extra dock for your Nintendo Switch isn’t ideal, but it’s much cheaper to do right now on Amazon. Usually $89.99 for the dock alone, a power adapter and HDMI cable bundled together are only $64.99. That’s a much more palatable price, whether you need to replace a broken dock, or if you just want one to keep at someone else’s house.

The preorder window for the Samsung Galaxy S10 lineup of phones will close on Friday, March 8th. You shouldn’t have trouble finding one should you miss out on the preorder hype, but ordering the S10 or S10 Plus before they arrive in stores makes you eligible for a free $130 gift card for use on anything Samsung sells through its online store.

Until March 10th, eBay is offering 10 percent off of select Dell products with the offer code JOY4TECH used at checkout. There’s quite a bit to choose between, from desktops and monitors to laptops targeted to casual users or gamers. To get some money off, you’ll need to spend at least $150, and the savings are capped at $200.