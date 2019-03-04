Nokia 9 PureView bundle is $100 off, and it includes a Mophie portable battery and more

The new Nokia 9 PureView is $599 until March 10th; after that, it will go back up to $699. HMD Global told us as much during our hands-on with the Android phone, which comes with a quintuple-camera array. However, the best deal on the phone right now is at B&H Photo where you can get a bunch of free stuff with your purchase.

The bundle includes the Nokia 9 PureView in midnight blue with 128GB of storage as well as the Mophie 10,500mAh portable battery (charges via USB-C or Micro USB) and your choice of either the Optoma NuForce BE2 Bluetooth in-ear headphones or the Huawei Band 3E activity tracker.

The Nokia 9 PureView uses last year’s Snapdragon 845 processor, and it only works with GSM carriers, like AT&T, T-Mobile, Cricket, and Metro PCS, among others. This might be a deal-breaker for some, but the rest of what the phone offers is impressive for the price. There’s an in-display fingerprint reader, 128GB of storage, timely software updates via Android One support, and, of course, five cameras.