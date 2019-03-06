Devil May Cry 5 is 25 percent off, and 512GB microSD cards are surprisingly cheap

Devil May Cry 5 releases this Friday, March 8th, and if you were planning on buying the game for PC, Fanatical is offering the best price. It’s $44.87 with the offer code 25OFFDMC5 used at checkout. Character action games like this, especially ones as “lavishly produced” as DMC5, are a dying breed — and Andrew Webster’s review found this one adds to Capcom’s recent winning streak.

Meanwhile, 400GB microSD cards only recently became affordable enough to splurge on, and now Samsung’s 512GB model has fallen to $129.99, which is its lowest price yet. It may be a few years (or longer) until you find ways to fill up a microSD card that’s this big, but it’s a decent value if you want to add a bunch of storage to your Nintendo Switch.

The TicWatch Pro smartwatch runs Wear OS software, but it’s unlike other models. It houses two screens on top of each other, an LCD on top of an OLED display, and you can switch between modes if you want to save power and extend battery life. For a limited time, the $249 TicWatch Pro includes a TicHome Mini smart speaker with purchase.

Apple’s 2017 MacBook is $799 at B&H Photo until 12AM ET on March 7th. This 12-inch laptop features a 1.2GHz Intel Core m3 processor and 8GB of RAM. It’s a decent value if you’re looking for a new macOS laptop under $1,000, but the 2018 MacBook Air occasionally falls to $999, and if you can wait, it’s a much better value.

Zotac’s RTX 2080 AMP graphics card is $659 (usually $809) at B&H Photo for readers of The Verge. In our review of the GPU, we said: “If you’re planning to game at 1440p and don’t intend to upgrade to 4K anytime soon, the RTX 2080 hits the right balance of price and performance.” This offer lasts until March 10th, or until supplies run through.

Also at B&H Photo is Intel’s 2TB NVMe SSD, which is currently $219.99. Prices on this kind of drive were good during Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but this deal gets you more storage for less. According to The Verge’s Sean Hollister, “its QLC NAND inherently makes it a little less desirable than the fastest, most enduring drives on the market, but if you just need a lot of fast storage for a low price, it’s a deal.”