Samsung Galaxy S10 preorder bonus ends today, and save $150 on Zotac’s RTX 2080

Today is the last day to preorder a Samsung Galaxy S10, which means that it’s also the last day to get a free $130 Samsung gift card with your purchase of either the $899 Galaxy S10, or the $999 Galaxy S10 Plus (but not the S10E). The Samsung Galaxy Buds were originally offered with preorders, but stock sold out as those who preordered quickly snapped them up. Still, a $130 gift card to use on anything Samsung sells is a pretty nice alternative.

It’s also the last day to preorder the Samsung Galaxy Active smartwatch, which includes a fast wireless charger (power adapter and USB-C charging cable) with purchase. Whether you get the phone or the smartwatch, redeeming the gifts follows the same process: download the Shop Samsung app, and enter your purchase details.

Yesterday, Sonos announced the Sonos One Gen 2, a new version of its most affordable smart speaker that includes a faster processor and Bluetooth Low Energy. As a result, the previous generation is discounted on Sonos and Amazon. It’s a mere $20 discount, but given that the sound quality doesn’t appear to be better in the latest model, this is still a smart purchase.

The Sony PlayStation Classic mini console is back down to $39.99 at Walmart, which matches the lowest price that we’ve seen. It has 20 games built in, and it serves as a cheap, easy method of getting access to some old classics, like Metal Gear Solid, Final Fantasy VII, and others. The emulation isn’t perfect for some of the games on this device, and Tekken 3, for example, might not play how you remember it. Though it’s easier to accept a few faults at this price point than at Sony’s original $99 price tag.

A four-pack of Tile Mate Bluetooth trackers costs $47.99 at Best Buy, and your purchase comes with a free Google Home Mini in the color of your choosing. This deal has been going on for some time, but it’s worth bringing up again since these specific Tile trackers let you replace the battery once they die.

The Zotac RTX 2080 AMP graphics card is $659 (usually $809) at B&H Photo for readers of The Verge. If you want to squeeze the most out of your 1440p monitor, this GPU makes for a nice fit, and will likely keep up with even the most demanding of games for the next few years, according to our review of the Founders’ Edition model of the card. Compared to other options in its price range, Zotac’s model stands out with its three fans to keep cool, as well as its ability to be safely overclocked. For a limited time, this purchase comes with three games that you can redeem via Nvidia’s GeForce Experience software: Metro: Exodus, Anthem, and Battlefield V.