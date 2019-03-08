Samsung Galaxy Buds and other accessories are 25 percent off at AT&T

Samsung’s lineup of Galaxy S10 phones is now on sale, and AT&T is hosting a deal on Samsung accessories to mark the occasion. The best part of the deal is that the new Samsung Galaxy Buds are over $30 off, down to $97.49 instead of their usual $129.99 price. The other great part of this promo is that you don’t have to be an AT&T subscriber to take advantage of the deals.

The Galaxy Buds are Samsung’s latest truly wireless headphones. In his review, Vlad Savov praises their six-hour battery life, discreet design, and wireless charging function. However, like most truly wireless headphones, they still have issues with sound quality and keeping a stable connection.

AT&T’s accessory sale also includes Samsung wireless chargers and AKG on-ear, over-ear, and in-ear headphone models. But if you have your eye on other products, there’s not much else to see at AT&T since you can easily find lower prices on Amazon. For example, the Gear VR with a controller, which works with the S10 phones and older Samsung phones as far back as the Galaxy S6 by way of its included Micro USB adapter, is $96.75 at AT&T. It’s $78 on Amazon. Samsung’s fast charge wireless stand is $51.75 on AT&T, but it’s a much better deal on Amazon where you can find it for $39.57 with a power adapter included.