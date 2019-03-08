Vizio’s P-series Quantum TV is on sale, and Samsung Galaxy Buds are 25 percent off

Vizio’s 65-inch P-series Quantum 4K HDR television is $1,599 ($200 off) at B&H Photo, and is today’s best deal if you’re in the market for a high-end TV. This model first went on sale in late July 2018, and while we’ve seen its price dip below where it currently sits during Black Friday and Cyber Monday last year, deals are fairly rare on Vizio TVs, let alone its premium Quantum TV model. This model can reach a peak brightness of 2,000 nits, it boasts 192 local dimming zones, and will receive AirPlay 2 support later in 2019.

AT&T is taking $30 off of the Samsung Galaxy Buds and other Samsung accessories to mark the release of the Samsung Galaxy S10 phones. Normally $129.99, you can get these truly wireless headphones for $97.49. According to Vlad Savov’s review of the Galaxy Buds, they offer good battery life, and its wireless charging function is “a minor engineering miracle.”

The Kindle Paperwhite is currently the best e-reader that you can buy, thanks to its high-resolution, backlit display. You’ll usually pay $129.99 for the model with special offer ads on the lock screen, but Amazon has discounted it to $99.99.

If you’re into science fiction or fantasy fiction, publisher Open Road Media is discounting many of its ebooks today. It’s a good opportunity to stock up on reading material, regardless of whether you take advantage of the Kindle Paperwhite deal above.

Best Buy is selling a two-pack of Google Chromecast streaming devices for $55. Each Chromecast is usually $35, so this is a good deal if you want to gift one, or if you have more than one television in your home.

Sling TV is offering three-month subscriptions to its over-the-top TV streaming service at a discounted rate for new subscribers. It offers a few different channel packages, but the best value is the $25 tier (normally $40) that includes the biggest selection of channels, and allows for up to five simultaneous streams.