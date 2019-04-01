Philips Hue kits come bundled with two Google Home Minis at Best Buy

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Good Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be. Vox Media has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our ethics policy .

We’ve found a few deals today that you may want to know about. There are some pretty good sales in a few different categories. Following the surprising cancellation of Apple’s AirPower, it’s no surprise to see some discounts on wireless chargers.

A Philips Hue starter kit that includes four A19 white and color LED bulbs usually costs around $170 by itself, but Best Buy is bundling this kit with two Google Home Mini smart speakers for $169.99. Philips’ lighting system tops our list of the best smart lights that you can buy, thanks to its easy setup. Since this bundle includes two Google Home Mini speakers, here’s how you can use them to control your Philips Hue system.

Samsung’s Wireless Charger Duo is currently $64.77 at Amazon. (It debuted at $119.99, but it’s usually less than $70.) It’s a good option if you have two devices that are Qi compatible, like a phone and a smartwatch. This model will work with all Android phones that support the Qi standard, and though it won’t charge the Apple Watch, it will work with the iPhone X, iPhone XS, iPhone XR, and iPhone 8.

The 17.3-inch Alienware 17 R5 gaming laptop is $1,299 today at B&H Photo. It retails for $1,999, but it can usually be found around the $1,399 price range. This laptop includes an 8th Gen Intel Core i7 processor (8750H), 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 discrete graphics card. In terms of hard drive capacity, it comes with a 1TB spinning drive with 128GB of solid-state storage. Its 17.3-inch IPS screen displays at 1080p resolution with a 60Hz refresh rate. While a better screen would be ideal, the bright side is that most games will run well with these specs topped out at 1080p.

If you’ve been waiting for a deal on the excellent remake of Resident Evil 2, Best Buy has brought both the Xbox One and PS4 versions down to $39.99 (usually $59.99). For a single-player game, RE2 offers a lot of value. After you finish it, you can see the story events unfold through a different set of eyes on your second time playing the game.