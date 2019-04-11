PlayStation Plus one-year subscriptions are 30 percent off today

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Good Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be. Vox Media has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our ethics policy .

A 12-month subscription to PlayStation Plus usually costs as much as a new top-tier video game: $59.99. But at StackSocial, you can buy it for just $42.99 with the offer code PSPSAVE used at checkout once you create a free account.

PlayStation Plus enables online multiplayer and gives subscribers free games (for as long as they remain members) and discounts to game purchases. It’s free for anyone to change their PSN username, but if you want to do it two or three times (for whatever reason) that’s cheaper for PlayStation Plus members to do. Compared to $9.99 for non-subscribers, it’s $4.99 to change your name.

If you want more gaming deals, Best Buy is still hosting its deal on a discounted Nintendo-published title when you buy a Nintendo Switch console. The console itself is $299.99, but you can get a game that usually costs $59.99 (and rarely deviates from that price point) for $29.99. The list of titles includes Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario Odyssey, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze.

The Alienware 17 R5 gaming laptop is $500 off at B&H Photo, down to $2,499. That’s a decent deal on its own, but it also includes a 24.5-inch Alienware G-Sync monitor and Alienware mechanical keyboard. That’s over $500 in gear tossed in for free with purchase.

The laptop is built with Intel’s 8th Gen Core i9 processor, 32GB of RAM, and its 1440p display is G-Sync-ready and has a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. If you plug that machine into the monitor via DisplayPort, you’ll enjoy an even smoother 240Hz refresh rate and, of course, a bigger screen to game on.

Google’s Chromecast Ultra is $10 cheaper than its usual price at B&H Photo and the Google Store. This 4K HDR streaming device is $59 for a limited time, and while that’s a fairly small discount, it’s a good move if you’re thinking about being an early adopter of Google Stadia. The Chromecast Ultra will yield a picture with higher fidelity compared to the cheaper Chromecast.