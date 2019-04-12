You can get the original Google Pixel XL with 128GB of storage for just $250

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Good Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be. Vox Media has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our ethics policy .

Google’s original Pixel XL is on sale for $250 at Woot this month, offering a bargain deal on a slightly old phone that still holds up fairly well. Woot is selling the Pixel XL with 128GB of storage, too, which is a configuration that sold for $869 when it debuted in October 2016.

Google stopped selling the original Pixel almost exactly one year ago, and the phone is now technically outside of its guaranteed OS update period. But last month, Google revealed that the beta for the next version of Android supports the original Pixel, which suggests that the phone will receive the final Android Q update when it arrives later this year. That’ll extend the Pixel’s lifespan for at least another year before its software starts to fall out of date.

While the Pixel’s specs are now two years out of date, it’s not as though the phone doesn’t hold up. Its camera is still one of the best available; the primary upgrade it’s missing is optical image stabilization, which was added on the Pixel 2. The phone also lacks water resistance, which was added a year later, and a bezel-free screen design.

The original Pixel runs Google’s own stripped-down, snappy version of Android, and the phone’s Snapdragon 821 processor and 4GB of RAM still get by just fine. Plus, the original Pixel XL has one bonus that newer models do not: a headphone jack. Enjoy.