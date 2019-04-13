Amazon is selling a bundle of three Echo Dot speakers for just $70

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Good Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be. Vox Media has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our ethics policy .

Amazon’s running a pretty great deal right now that will let you buy three of its Alexa-enabled Echo Dot speakers for just $69.97. Each Dot individually costs $49.99, so you’re saving $80 off the standard amount you’d pay for three. The Echo Dot frequently goes on sale, but even then, it would almost certainly cost more to get a trio.

The offer is good for all three colors of the Echo Dot, so you can mix and match them as you please. Remember that the Dots can be stereo paired for wider, more immersive sound output in whatever room you put two of them in. But left all by itself, this latest hardware generation still sounds markedly improved compared to previous Dots and is enough to fill a bedroom or small living room. If you’ve got a speaker system that sounds better, you can always just run the Dot to it via the aux jack or over Bluetooth.