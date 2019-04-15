Ring smart home products come with a free Echo Dot, and SanDisk storage is cheaper today

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Good Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be. Vox Media has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our ethics policy .

Today’s best deal is at Best Buy and Amazon, where you can find various Ring products for less than their usual prices. Plus, each includes a free third-gen Echo Dot with purchase. The savings range from $30 to $50, and the models that you’ll find savings on include the Ring Alarm, Ring Video Doorbell 2, Ring Video Doorbell Pro, Ring Spotlight Cam, and Ring Stick Up Cam. However, if you’re more interested in the Echo Dot than a Ring smart home product, check out the deals a little further down the page.

Ring Video Doorbell 2 with free third-gen Echo Dot is $169 at Amazon and Best Buy (usually $199 sans Echo Dot).

Ring Stick Up Cam with free third-gen Echo Dot is $149.99 at Amazon and Best Buy (usually $179.99 sans Echo Dot).

Ring Alarm home security kit with free third-gen Echo Dot is $169 at Amazon and Best Buy (usually $199 sans Echo Dot).

Today’s deal of the day at Amazon discounts SanDisk microSD cards and other storage formats. B&H Photo is matching these prices, in case you want to shop outside of Amazon. Whether you’re looking for a relatively minor storage upgrade, or want to buy something so big that you’ll never have to think about it again, you’ll probably find it for less today. Here are our favorite picks.

If you don’t want to buy Ring’s connected home tech, you can still score a really great deal on an Amazon Echo smart speaker or smart display. Until April 21st, you can save around 20 percent or more on the Echo, Echo Dot, Echo Show, and other Amazon products. You can check out the full promotion details here, but the absolute best deal is on the third-gen Echo Dot. One will cost you $39.99, which is $10 less than its usual price, but you can get three for $69.97 (plus tax) for a limited time.

Lastly, you can still save on a 12-month subscription to PlayStation Plus, a service for PS4 owners that enables online multiplayer, and provides discounts on new games. It’s usually $59.99, but StackSocial is offering a full year for $42.99 with the promo code PSPSAVE used at checkout.