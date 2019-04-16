Apple’s latest iPad Pros are cheaper than ever at Amazon and Best Buy

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Good Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be. Vox Media has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our ethics policy .

Picking the right iPad isn’t easy. There’s a lot to consider, no matter which iPad you’re thinking about. What screen size are you after? What sorts of accessories do you want to use? And, perhaps most importantly, how much do you want to spend?

If you’re leaning toward the new iPad Pro, the financial challenge is a steeper hill to climb than the other models. But today’s deals may smooth things out a bit for you.

We’re seeing discounts on both the 11-inch and 12.9-inch versions of the iPad Pro with and without LTE support at Best Buy and Amazon, some of which beat the best prices we’ve seen by a fair amount. (If you’re not seeing the deal on either Amazon or Best Buy, try switching the iPad Pro color from silver to space gray.)

11-inch iPad Pro deals

The entry model 11-inch iPad Pro is $674.99 at Best Buy and Amazon. This is the best price we’ve seen, equaling about $125 off of the retail price. This version of the 2018 iPad Pro has 64GB of internal storage, and like all other tablets in the latest lineup, it works with the Apple Pencil 2 and utilizes USB-C for charging.

The 11-inch iPad Pro with 256GB of storage is $799.99 at Amazon and Best Buy (usually $949.99). This is about $25 less than the best price.

If you want 512GB of storage, the 11-inch model is $949.99, which is $200 off at Best Buy and Amazon (usually $1,199). This is $50 less than the cheapest price yet.

The 1TB model is $200 off as well at Best Buy and Amazon, now at $1,349.99 ($50 cheaper than the previous best price).

If you want to take the iPad Pro on the go with an LTE connection, the 64GB model that supports it starts at $824.99 at Amazon. At $124 off of its original price, this is the best price we’ve seen for this model. The 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB models that support both Wi-Fi and LTE are up to $200 off of their usual prices and also are good deals to check out.

12.9-inch iPad Pro deals

If you want the biggest iPad Pro, the 12.9-inch Wi-Fi version with 64GB is $25 less than its previous best price at Amazon and Best Buy. It’s $849.99, down from its original $999.99 price tag.

The rest of the 12.9-inch iPad Pro models are discounted, too, but none of the tablets (LTE models aside) reach new lows. Still, it’s a good opportunity to save if you’ve recently decided that you want a new tablet.

The iPad Pro with 256GB of storage is down to $999.99, which is $150 off of its regular $1,149 price at Best Buy and Amazon.

For the tablet with 512GB of storage, it’ll cost you $1,149. It’s $200 off of its original asking price at both Best Buy and Amazon as well.

The 12.9-inch iPad Pro with 1TB of storage costs $1,549 at Best Buy, which, again, is $200 off of its original price. Amazon’s stock of this model is currently running low, so Best Buy is likely your best bet.

For the Wi-Fi + LTE model with 64GB of storage, we’re seeing $150 off of its usual $1,149 price at Amazon. You’ll pay $999 today for that model. Generally, each step up in storage is about $150 off.