Save on TCL and Vizio 4K HDR TVs and an MSI gaming laptop

TCL's 65-inch 6-Series 4K HDR Roku TV has reached its lowest price ever at around $804. Whenever one of the 6-Series models sees a big discount, we're sure to mention it because it's among the best 4K HDR TVs that you can get for under $1,000. That used to apply only to the 55-inch model, which has long been the far cheaper option, but now you can pick up the 65-inch model if it fits your budget and your home.

TCL’s 65-inch 6-Series 4K HDR Roku TV has reached its lowest price ever at around $804. Whenever one of the 6-Series models sees a big discount, we’re sure to mention it because it’s among the best 4K HDR TVs that you can get for under $1,000. That used to apply only to the 55-inch model, which has long been the far cheaper option, but now you can pick up the 65-inch model if it fits your budget and your home.

Vizio’s 65-inch P-Series 4K HDR TV is a step ahead of TCL’s model when it comes to deeper contrast and more accurate colors, thanks to its quantum dot technology. It’s an LED panel, but because of its quality, it bridges the gap between cheaper options and more expensive OLED TVs. Usually around $1,700, it’s $1,498 right now at Walmart.

MSI’s new 15.6-inch GS65 gaming laptop is $1,399.99 at Best Buy. Normally $1,999.99, this machine features the new Nvidia RTX 2060 graphics card, an 8th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of solid-state storage, and a backlit keyboard. This laptop’s 1080p screen doesn’t have a fast refresh rate or G-Sync support, but even so, this is a good value if you want a competent gaming laptop that can handle most games on their highest settings at the display’s native resolution.

To commemorate the Notre Dame fire earlier this week, Ubisoft is giving away free PC downloads of Assassin’s Creed Unity, the studio’s game that features a painstaking recreation of the historic cathedral and greater Paris.

Facebook’s Portal and Portal Plus smart displays have received significant discounts, and if you or someone you know is a hardcore Facebook user, it might be worth checking out. The $199 Portal is 50 percent off, and it currently sits at $99.99 for the next few weeks. The Portal Plus is still $349.99 by itself, but if you buy a Portal and Portal Plus together, you’ll be able to get both for $349.99. To see the savings, add both to your cart. This promotion is running at Best Buy and Amazon.

Xbox wireless controllers are currently $37.54 at Amazon. This is around the cheapest that you’ll find one of these brand-new. This model features a 3.5mm headphone jack for private listening as well as Bluetooth support.

If you need a small, fast USB-C wall charger, RavPower is offering readers of The Verge an exclusive deal on its gallium nitride (GaN) wall charger. Normally $54.99, it’s $42.99 with the offer code VERGE104. If you want to read up on how GaN is changing portable chargers, check out this piece. Simply put, it allows for greater efficiency and faster speeds, all packed in a smaller charger.

Several Ring smart home products are $30 off, and a third-generation Amazon Echo Dot smart speaker is free with purchase. Currently, this deal works at Amazon with the Ring Video Doorbell 2, Ring Stick Up Cam and Ring Alarm home security kit. You can also take advantage of these savings at Best Buy.