Amazon’s Echo Dot is on sale, or it’s free with select Ring smart home tech purchases

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Good Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be. Vox Media has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our ethics policy .

Amazon’s third-generation Echo Dot is at the center of several deals that are worth checking out today. If you only want the smart speaker, it’s cheaper than usual, especially if you buy it in a multipack. You can also get it for free with the purchase of select smart home products from Ring and Sengled.

The Amazon Echo Dot is $39.99 (usually $49.99), but notably, you can also purchase three for $69.99. Just add three to your cart (in any of the colors offered), and the discount will be reflected at checkout.

We’ve previously mentioned the special on Ring products, but it’s worth bringing up again if you want to add a smart doorbell or lights to your smart home setup. Several Ring smart home products are $30 off, and a third-generation Amazon Echo Dot smart speaker is free with purchase. Currently, this deal works at Amazon with the Ring Video Doorbell 2, Ring Stick Up Cam, and Ring Alarm home security kit. You can also take advantage of these savings with even more Ring products at Best Buy.

If you want to dip a toe into smart lighting without spending a lot, Sengled’s $69.99 lighting kit comes with two bulbs that support a range of colors and a hub. For a limited time, the purchase also includes a free third-generation Amazon Echo Dot.

Of course, there’s more to save on today than just Amazon tech. You can save $12 on RavPower’s small USB-C 45W wall charger with the offer code VERGE104. This model (pictured above at the bottom of the stack of chargers) uses electronics built on gallium nitride (GaN), which, unlike silicon, allows for a much more compact design that’s more efficient and capable of faster charging speeds.