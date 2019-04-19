Sony’s excellent 1000X M3 headphones are $50 off at Massdrop

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Good Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be. Vox Media has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our ethics policy .

Sony’s 1000X M3 wireless noise-canceling headphones are currently the best that you can buy. This model has better sound quality than most other over-ear headphones as well as a more isolating noise-canceling effect than its closest competitor, Bose’s QC35 II.

The 1000X M3s are usually $349.99, and, according to my colleague Vlad Savov’s review (and my own personal experience), they’re worth every penny. For the next few days, they’re $50 off at Massdrop. That brings them down to $299, which is a great price on headphones that rarely see a discount.

This price drop is in effect for both the black and silver headphones, and since they’re new, they come with a one-year warranty from Sony that covers manufacturer defects.

There are a lot of things to like about the 1000X M3s: they charge over USB-C, and this model comes with a hard case that houses a few accessories (all of which are included with purchase), like a USB-C cable, a 3.5mm cable, and an adapter so you can plug into in-flight entertainment. The companion app for iOS and Android lets you adjust the equalizer to your liking and switch the sound presentation to mimic that of an arena, club, outside concert stage, and more.