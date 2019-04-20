Sony’s excellent 1000X M3 wireless headphones are $50 off this weekend

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Good Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be. Vox Media has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our ethics policy .

If you’re looking for a deal this weekend, we have more than a few suggestions that you may want to check out. First off, time is running out for Massdrop’s $50 off deal on the Sony 1000X M3 wireless headphones. Usually $349.99, this set of wireless, noise-canceling headphones are $299.99 until the end of the weekend.

For those who have been out of the headphone game a while, Sony’s 1000X M3 are among the best over-ear models when it comes to comfort, impressive sound quality, and a noise-canceling effect that raises the bar above competitors, like Bose’s QC35 II headphones.

Ubisoft is giving away Assassin’s Creed Unity on PC for free to commemorate the Notre Dame cathedral, which was severely damaged in a recent fire. The company is pledging money toward efforts to restore it, and by making this Assassin’s Creed entry free, it’s inviting players to check out its impressive take on a virtually recreated Notre Dame.

The Portal and Portal Plus smart displays from Facebook are deeply discounted for the next few weeks. Starting at $99, the Portal is 50 percent off of its usual price. The bigger Portal Plus is still $349.99, but if you buy it alongside the smaller Portal, you’ll get $200 off of the twin pack. This deal is active at Best Buy and Amazon.

Amazon’s Echo Dot smart speaker is usually $49.99, but it’s easy to find a discount. If you only want one, they’re $39.99, but it’s an even better deal to buy a three-pack. Instead of roughly $120, it’s only $69.99. Just make sure that you add three to your cart to see the right price at checkout.

Echo Dots aren’t the only Amazon-made smart speakers available at a discount. The Echo, the second-generation Echo Show, and other models, are on sale for the next few days, as well. You can save around 20 percent off of regular prices, and in some cases, more.

Master & Dynamic is offering discounts on a few of its over-ear headphone models. Its MW60 and MH40 over-ear headphones are $50 off with the offer code FOURTWENTY. This brings the price down to $399 and $199, respectively.