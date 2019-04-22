Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL start at $399 through Google Fi

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Good Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be. Vox Media has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our ethics policy .

In celebration of Google Fi’s birthday, Google is slashing the cost of its Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL phones for new and existing users. The Pixel 3 usually costs $799, but you can get it for as little as $399. Doubling the Pixel 3’s 64GB storage to 128GB only costs an extra $50. If you want the Pixel 3 XL, it starts at $449 for 64GB; the 128GB model is $50 more.

This offer is valid today, April 22nd, until 11:59PM PT, and you’ll only be able to reap the savings once per person. So if you have three members in your family plan, you can each get a discounted Pixel 3. As far as what strings are attached, Google only requires you to activate the phone on Google Fi within 30 days of when you receive the shipping confirmation email. There’s no restriction that keeps you tied to Google Fi, so you’re free to take it to any carrier after you activate since both the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL work on all GSM and CDMA carriers. Google Fi might be a good fit if you don’t use a ton of data.

Google Fi is a pay-what-you-want MVNO that works on the back of T-Mobile, Sprint, and US Cellular’s networks. Depending on your location in the US, Fi will kick you over to whichever carrier’s network can give you the best results in terms of coverage and network speed. Once you activate a phone on Fi, you’ll be able to use it internationally without swapping out a SIM card or paying extra for coverage and data.

Previously, Google Fi only worked on phones specifically made to switch between GSM and CDMA carriers, though it has since brought compatibility to practically all other Android and iOS phones, albeit in a more limited fashion.

Google’s Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL are expected to be announced on May 7th at Google I/O. Both phones are likely to work with Google Fi, as all Pixels do out of the box. Rumors have divulged a lot of information about these midrange phones, including their respective 5.6-inch and 6-inch screens and Snapdragon 670 processors, but the price is still up in the air. However, considering that they may launch at around $399, this makes Google Fi’s birthday a great opportunity to save a lot on the higher-end Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL flagship phones.