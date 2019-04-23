Kerf’s sustainable wooden wireless chargers are cheaper for Verge readers

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Good Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be. Vox Media has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our ethics policy .

Compared to most companies, Kerf takes a more sustainable approach to making phone accessories: it fashions them out of a wood casing of your choice. For a limited time, Kerf’s single-coiled wireless charging devices that support up to 10W of power are 20 percent off for readers of The Verge.

Starting at $39, the most affordable configuration of the wireless charging block is made with walnut wood (you can customize the wood grain to meet your taste and budget). It brings a nice accent to your coffee table or night stand. Save for the USB-C port on the back, the charger doesn’t even look like a piece of technology. You can save 20 percent off with the offer code VERGE used at checkout, bringing the price down to $31.20.

This wireless charging block (and Kerf’s other wireless chargers) doesn’t come with a charging cable and adapter by default, but an option on the product page lets you add an Anker PowerPort 1 adapter with Quick Charge 3.0 and a USB-A-to-USB-C cable to your order. With the offer code active, this bundle will cost $47.20 at checkout.

This exclusive discount also applies to Kerf’s wireless charging pad, as well as the Kerf Select wireless charging block. The wireless charging pad has a circular design that blends wood on top with a machined aluminum base for a more hefty wireless charger. It starts at $99, but the offer code brings it down to $79.20.

If you can’t find the wood grain that you’re looking for, or if you have exceptional taste, the Kerf Select wireless charging block is built with rare species of wood, such as black Gabon ebony or Australian eucalyptus burl. Starting at $119, these are eligible for a 20 percent discount, too. Again, just enter the offer code VERGE at checkout.

As mentioned above, Kerf’s wireless chargers support up to 10W of power, though your charging speeds will vary depending on the device that you want to charge. Some phones, like the Google Pixel 3, don’t support fast charging (except when using their own stands). The iPhone XS and iPhone XR allow for wireless charging, though they’re capped at 7.5W. The Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S10 can both take advantage of 10W fast wireless charging.