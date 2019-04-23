The Apple Watch Series 3 is back down to $199, its lowest price yet

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Good Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be. Vox Media has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our ethics policy .

Today’s best deals include the Apple Watch Series 3 dropping back down to its lowest price of $199, and RavPower’s slim fast-charging 60W USB-C wall charger is also discounted for readers of The Verge. The weeklong sale on Amazon’s Echo Dot smart speakers has come to an end, but we found a deal that still includes a free speaker with the purchase of a smart lighting kit.

The 38mm Apple Watch Series 3 with GPS connectivity is $199 at Amazon. This matches the best deal that we’ve seen, so this is another opportunity to save if you’ve missed out on previous promotions. This price applies to the silver aluminum watch with a white band, as well as the space gray aluminum model that comes with a black band. If you want the 42mm Watch, Amazon has the space gray aluminum Apple Watch Series 3 for $229, though it’s currently on backorder until April 25th.

RavPower’s 60W USB-C wall adapter is $42.99 for readers of The Verge with the offer code VERGE104, via Amazon. This slim adapter can charge your phone, Nintendo Switch, laptop, and USB-C devices faster than most chargers. For context on its power throughput, Apple’s 2018 MacBook Air includes a 30W charger. The 13-inch MacBook Pro ships with a 61W charger, but this charger’s gallium nitride (GaN) internal design means that it’s able to provide nearly the same wattage in a much smaller form factor.

A four-pack of Tile Mate Bluetooth trackers (with replaceable batteries) costs $59.99 at Target, which is a fairly standard price for that bundle. If you buy before April 27th, you’ll get a free Google Home Mini smart speaker with your purchase. Promotions that give away Home Mini speakers pop up fairly regularly, but it’s still a nice freebie to receive with Tile trackers.

The Moto G6 has been succeeded by the newer Moto G7, but this last-generation model is still a good deal if you want an affordable Android phone that works on every US carrier. In fact, it’s now at its lowest price for Amazon Prime subscribers. Originally priced at $299.99, it’s now down to $159.99. This is $40 cheaper than the lowest price that we’ve seen it go for.

Amazon’s third-generation Echo Dot is back to its regular $49.99 price, but you can still get it for free by purchasing Sengled’s $69.99 smart lighting kit. This kit includes two smart A19 light bulbs, and you can adjust their color with a companion app. The Sengled hub that’s included will let you easily add more bulbs in the future.