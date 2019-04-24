Best Buy’s four-day sale discounts 4K TVs, Sonos-ready outdoor speakers, and more

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Good Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be. Vox Media has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our ethics policy .

Best Buy is hosting a four-day sale that will end on Saturday night, and you’ll be able to save on 4K HDR televisions, the MacBook Pro, and more. Tech products spanning several categories are discounted, and since some of Best Buy’s deals are much better than others, we’ve picked those out from the rest.

4K HDR televisions built with Amazon’s Fire TV software are cheaper today. Toshiba’s 43-inch model usually costs $329.99, but you can buy one for $199.99. Amazon is offering this TV for $199.99, too. If you want a bigger TV, Insignia’s 55-inch TV is $249.99 at Best Buy, which is $180 off of its original price.

Sonos and Sonance’s pair of weatherproof outdoor speakers usually cost $799.99, but Best Buy is offering them for $649.98. This speaker bundle also includes a Sonos Connect amplifier, a necessary component to power the speakers, which usually costs $349 on its own. Once you connect the wired speakers to the amp, you’ll be able to stream music to them wirelessly and sync them up with other Sonos products that you own.

Caavo’s Control Center hub and remote are $59.95, which is $10 cheaper than the bundle’s lowest price. Caavo aims to improve and ease the struggle of navigating the various devices commonly connected to a TV. Here’s an example of it in action from Nilay Patel’s review: “When you ask it to play ‘The Verge’s iPhone review on YouTube,’ the Caavo switches to the Apple TV, opens the YouTube app, selects the search menu, types in the correct YouTube ID, and opens the video for you.”

Select configurations of Apple’s 2018 13-inch MacBook Pro are discounted. The biggest price drop is on the $1,799 model that includes the Touch Bar and Touch ID. It’s now $1,599 during Best Buy’s sale. Unlike the other 13-inch configurations that Apple offers, this model features an 8th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, which comes with a slightly higher Turbo Boost clock speed and improved integrated graphics. Its Retina Display has Apple’s True Tone tech, which can change the screen’s color temperature based on the ambient lighting in your room.