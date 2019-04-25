Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are $200 off

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Good Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be. Vox Media has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our ethics policy .

You can save $200 on Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL phones at the Google Store until 11:59PM PT on May 6th. Normally $799, the Pixel 3 is selling for $599, while the Pixel 3 XL, which usually starts at $899, is down to $699. You can save a bit more money on either if you have a phone to trade in: Google currently offers up to $610 back for the iPhone XS Max. The resale value of most other Android phones is pitifully small by comparison.

Earlier this week, Google Fi ran a day-long $400-off price drop on both phones (as long as you also were signed up for Google Fi), so this sale isn’t quite as good. But there’s at least a bit of value in being able to activate one of these phones using any carrier right out of the box.

If you’re thinking of making the jump to the Pixel 3 or Pixel 3 XL, here’s what you need to know. Both phones have the same Snapdragon 845 processor and 4GB of RAM. The major differences between the two include the Pixel 3 XL’s larger 6.3-inch QHD screen with a notch, versus the Pixel 3’s 5.5-inch FHD display with no notch, and the former’s bigger battery. In addition, Pixel phones are commonly singled out among other Android phones for their stellar photography capabilities.

Both run the latest Android 9 (Pie) OS, and if you’re eager to test the latest (but still unstable) software from Google, you can install the Android Q beta pretty easily.

As mentioned, these discounts last until May 6th at 11:59PM PT, and it’s likely no coincidence that it’s timed to end on the eve of Google I/O 2019. We expect to see an onstage announcement of the company’s rumored midrange phone, the Pixel 3a. We’re not saying that this would put an end to great Pixel 3 deals, but adding a more affordable Pixel to its lineup may give Google a reason to keep prices steadier than they have been.