The Google Home Hub is almost 50 percent off, and iPhone Lightning to USB-C cables are cheaper

Today’s best deals don’t follow any particular theme. There’s an eclectic mix of discounts on phone accessories, smart displays, 4K TVs with Fire TV hardware built-in, and more.

The Google Home Hub smart display is $88 on Massdrop, which is close to the best price that we’ve seen for this product. The Home Hub debuted at $149 before the 2018 winter holidays, and it sold for $99 during Black Friday. You don’t need to enter a promo code at checkout to get this deal. The offer will expire once the weekend is over.

Anker’s Lightning to USB-C cable is discounted a few dollars off of its original $17.99 price. Using the offer code ANKERCTL at checkout on Amazon will bring the price down to $13.99. Apple infamously doesn’t pack a fast-charging wall adapter or cable in with any of its iPhones, so this is a cheap way to move toward faster charging speeds.

To get the most from this cable, you’ll also need a fast USB-C wall adapter. RavPower’s fast 60W wall charger is currently discounted for readers of The Verge. Use the offer code VERGE104 at checkout to bring its $54.99 price down to $42.99. This adapter can quickly charge your iPhones as well as your 13-inch MacBook Pro if it has a USB-C port.

Best Buy’s four-day sale continues until tomorrow night, so you still have time to save a bit on 4K TVs from Insignia and Toshiba with Amazon’s Fire TV hardware built in. These TVs aren’t as good as TCL’s 6-series TV (which is seeing its best price ever on Amazon), but these are a really cheap way to get a big 4K HDR TV without spending over $500. Toshiba’s 43-inch TV usually costs $329.99, but you can buy one for $199.99. If you want a bigger model, Insignia’s 55-inch TV is $249.99 at Best Buy, $180 off of its original price.

If navigating the devices connected to your TV is a nightmare, Caavo’s Control Center hub and remote may be a wise purchase. It’s currently $59.95 at Best Buy, which is $10 cheaper than we usually see it. Caavo occasionally brings its price back up to $99.99, but it’s on sale more often than not. Here’s an illustrative example of how Caavo works from Nilay Patel’s review: “When you ask it to play ‘The Verge’s iPhone review on YouTube,’ the Caavo switches to the Apple TV, opens the YouTube app, selects the search menu, types in the correct YouTube ID, and opens the video for you.”