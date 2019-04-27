Fire TV Edition 4K HDR TVs start at $199, and Google Home Hub is over $60 off

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Good Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be. Vox Media has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our ethics policy .

Best Buy’s four-day sale is concluding later today, but you still have a chance to save on 4K TVs with built-in Amazon Fire TV hardware, Sonos-ready outdoor speakers, and more.

In case you needed a reminder of how affordable TVs have become, Insignia’s 43-inch 4K HDR TV can play content from Prime Video out of the box, and it’s $199.99 at Best Buy. If you want to go a bit bigger, Toshiba’s 55-inch model is $249.99. Both of these TVs are over $100 off of the original price.

Best Buy is also discounting Sonos and Sonance’s weatherproof outdoor speakers. Usually $799.99 for a pair, this bundle is now $649.98 and also includes a Sonos Connect amplifier with purchase. The amplifier is required to power the speakers, and it also allows you to connect them wirelessly to other Sonos speakers that you have in your house.

You can check out more deals from Best Buy’s sale here.

Another deal set to end this weekend is Massdrop’s $60 price drop on the Google Home Hub smart display. There have only been a few instances where this product fell below $100, and it’s currently $88. You can choose between chalk or charcoal color options at checkout, but note that the estimated ship date is currently May 15th. So, only order if you’re cool with waiting a few weeks for delivery.

Speaking of Google, its Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL phones are each $200 off from its store. This brings the starting cost down to $599 and $699, respectively. This offer is active until May 6th at 11:59PM PT, which is the night before Google I/O kicks off. Aside from hearing more details about Android Q, we may see a Pixel 3a announcement at Google’s annual developer conference. Buying the Pixel 3 before a new phone is released may not seem like a smart idea, but the Pixel 3a is rumored to be a midrange phone, and if so, it won’t stack up to the hardware in Google’s most recent flagship phones.

If you want to speed up how long it takes to recharge your iPhone 8, iPhone X, iPhone XS, or iPhone XR, you’ll need to use something other than what Apple included with your phone. Making the jump to USB-C will let you connect to fast chargers, and the most affordable Lightning to USB-C cable comes from Anker. If you use the offer code ANKERCTL at Amazon, its $17.99 cable will only cost $13.99 for a limited time.

Not only will you have to buy one extra accessory to unlock fast charging, but you’ll also need a good charger to go with the cable. RavPower’s USB-C wall adapter is fast, small, and can charge more than just your iPhone. It works with any product that charges over USB-C, be it an Android phone, MacBook Pro, or a Nintendo Switch. It’s currently $12 off for Verge readers at Amazon with the offer code VERGE104.

Amazon’s third-generation Echo Dot smart speaker is back up to $49.99, but you can still get one for free with the purchase of Sengled’s smart lighting kit. It may not have the brand recognition of Philips Hue, but it’s a similar setup: it comes with two A19 light bulbs that support white and a wide spectrum of other colors, and a hub so you can add more bulbs on if you choose to. Unlike Philips, though, it’s super cheap — $69.99 will get you the whole kit, plus a free Amazon Echo Dot.