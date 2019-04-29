The Sonos One smart speaker is cheaper than ever at Best Buy

There are quite a few deals worth sharing from Best Buy’s latest flash sale, which will end later today. The first-generation Sonos One smart speaker is $149.99 at Best Buy. The newer version of the Sonos One has a faster processor and more memory, which should make it a more future-ready option. However, the sound performance on the original model shouldn’t differ at all, so this is a great deal if you want to save money on a Sonos speaker.
The Sony PlayStation 4 Pro console includes the PlayStation Classic mini console with purchase. Sony’s console rarely sees any sort of promotion, and while this isn’t a price cut, it’s a nice extra if you want to check out PlayStation’s 32-bit roots.
Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Pro is $400 off its usual price at Best Buy. This particular model features a 7th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. At this price, it’s more affordable (and faster, with a more capacious hard drive) than the base model of the 2018 MacBook Air.
Samsung’s Gear Fit 2 Pro fitness tracker is down to $79.99 at Best Buy today. It launched in 2017 for $199.99, so while it’s a bit old, it’s a solid option at this price if you’re looking for a tracker with built-in GPS and swim and step tracking.
Best Buy is offering up to $300 off on the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max when you activate with Verizon or AT&T and commit to monthly payments. This deal only applies to the 256GB and 512GB models, which you can save $200 or $300 on, respectively. For example, the iPhone XS with 256GB of storage costs $39.58 per month for 24 months on Verizon instead of $47.92. On AT&T, it’s $31.66 instead of $38.34 for 30 months.
