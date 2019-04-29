The Sonos One smart speaker is cheaper than ever at Best Buy

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Good Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be. Vox Media has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our ethics policy .

There are quite a few deals worth sharing from Best Buy’s latest flash sale, which will end later today. The first-generation Sonos One smart speaker is $149.99 at Best Buy. The newer version of the Sonos One has a faster processor and more memory, which should make it a more future-ready option. However, the sound performance on the original model shouldn’t differ at all, so this is a great deal if you want to save money on a Sonos speaker.

The Sony PlayStation 4 Pro console includes the PlayStation Classic mini console with purchase. Sony’s console rarely sees any sort of promotion, and while this isn’t a price cut, it’s a nice extra if you want to check out PlayStation’s 32-bit roots.

Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Pro is $400 off its usual price at Best Buy. This particular model features a 7th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. At this price, it’s more affordable (and faster, with a more capacious hard drive) than the base model of the 2018 MacBook Air.

Samsung’s Gear Fit 2 Pro fitness tracker is down to $79.99 at Best Buy today. It launched in 2017 for $199.99, so while it’s a bit old, it’s a solid option at this price if you’re looking for a tracker with built-in GPS and swim and step tracking.

Best Buy is offering up to $300 off on the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max when you activate with Verizon or AT&T and commit to monthly payments. This deal only applies to the 256GB and 512GB models, which you can save $200 or $300 on, respectively. For example, the iPhone XS with 256GB of storage costs $39.58 per month for 24 months on Verizon instead of $47.92. On AT&T, it’s $31.66 instead of $38.34 for 30 months.