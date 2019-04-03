Save money on a refurbished Google Pixel 3 and Samsung’s 2019 QLED TV

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Good Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be. Vox Media has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our ethics policy .

Today’s best deals include a few exclusive offers for readers of The Verge, as well as savings at Amazon on TP-Link networking and smart home products. We’re also seeing a 2019 Samsung QLED TV falling hundreds of dollars below its retail price.

Starting things off, you can save over $300 on a Pixel 3 or Pixel 3 XL by buying refurbished instead of new at Daily Steals. The Pixel 3 in black with 64GB of storage will only cost $462.99 with the offer code THEVERGE3 (usually $799.99). If you want a bigger phone that has more screen real estate, the Pixel 3 XL in black with 64GB of storage is $514.99 with the offer code THEVERGE3XL (usually $899.99).

The respective discounts will apply automatically at checkout, but in case you flip-flop on the phone you want, you’ll need to paste in the code manually. And, if you do want to buy one, you’ll have until 11:59PM ET on Thursday, April 4th to do so.

B&H Photo has brought back its deal on the Zotac RTX 2080 graphics card. Readers will be able to buy it for $659.99, saving almost $100 on this high-end GPU until 11:59PM ET on Thursday, April 4th. The purchase comes with Metro: Exodus, Anthem, and Battlefield V on PC. Similar to the Google Pixel 3 deal above, this offer is exclusive for Verge readers, and clicking the link will automatically apply the discount.

TP-Link is discounting several of its networking and smart home tech products today at Amazon. Most notable is this two-pack of Deco mesh Wi-Fi routers for $99.99, which is the cheapest that it has sold for yet. Its Kasa mini smart Wi-Fi plugs are cheaper in a two-pack today, as well. These are compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant voice assistants, and they allow you to turn appliances on and off with your voice, or set a power schedule with its Kasa app. Normally $44.99, the two-pack is $27.99 today.

Samsung’s 65-inch Q80R 4K HDR television is $2,199 at Massdrop for the next few days, down from its usual $2,799 price. This model is from its 2019 lineup of QLED TVs, and it will receive AirPlay 2 support and iTunes via an update later in the year. It also has what Samsung calls “Ultra Viewing Angle technology,” which is said to give this quantum dot LED TV far better viewing angles than most competing models.