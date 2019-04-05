Best Buy’s day-long sale discounts the 2018 MacBook Air and more

Best Buy is holding a day-long flash sale that brings the latest MacBook Air down to $949, which is its lowest price yet. It also includes a number of additional discounts on other devices as well, like televisions with Amazon’s Fire TV hardware built in for as little as $99 with 720p HD resolution, and $199 for a model that supports 4K HDR. The sale extends to laptops, PC gaming accessories, and more, and we’ll cover all of the bases below.
If you’re thinking about picking up a gift for yourself or someone else, you only have until the end of the day to do it. If you have a Best Buy near you, you may be able to find some of these products in stores.
Televisions
- 32-inch Insignia Fire TV Edition 720p TV is $99.99 (usually $169.99)
- 43-inch Insignia Fire TV Edition 4K HDR TV is $199.99 (usually $299.99)
- 50-inch Toshiba Fire TV Edition 4K HDR TV is $279.99 (usually $379.99)
- 55-inch Toshiba Fire TV Edition 4K HDR TV is $349.99 (usually $449.99)
Phones
- An unlocked iPhone X with 64GB of storage is $649.99
- An unlocked Google Pixel 2 XL with 64GB of storage is $349.99 (Best Buy is one of the few remaining retailers to sell this model.)
Laptops
- MacBook Air (2018) with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is $949.99 (beats the previous best price by $50; it’s usually $1,199)
- MacBook Air (2018) with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage is $1,099 (usually $1,399)
- 11.6-inch Asus VivoBook laptop with Windows 10 S, 4GB of RAM, 32GB of eMMC flash storage is $129.99 (usually $199.99)
PC gaming headsets
- HyperX Cloud Mix gaming headset is $149.99 (usually $199.99)
- HyperX Cloud Flight gaming headset is $99.99 (usually $159.99)
- SteelSeries Arctis 3 gaming headset is $49.99 (usually $69.99)
- Razer Kraken Pro V2 gaming headset is $54.99 (usually $79.99)
- Corsair Void Pro gaming headset is $64.99 (usually $129.99)
