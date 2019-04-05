 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Best Buy’s day-long sale discounts the 2018 MacBook Air and more

New, 2 comments

Some great discounts today only

By Cameron Faulkner
Photo by Vjeran Pavic / The Verge

Best Buy is holding a day-long flash sale that brings the latest MacBook Air down to $949, which is its lowest price yet. It also includes a number of additional discounts on other devices as well, like televisions with Amazon’s Fire TV hardware built in for as little as $99 with 720p HD resolution, and $199 for a model that supports 4K HDR. The sale extends to laptops, PC gaming accessories, and more, and we’ll cover all of the bases below.

If you’re thinking about picking up a gift for yourself or someone else, you only have until the end of the day to do it. If you have a Best Buy near you, you may be able to find some of these products in stores.

Televisions

Phones

Laptops

PC gaming headsets

Next Up In Good Deals

This Article has a component height of 14. The sidebar size is medium.

Loading comments...