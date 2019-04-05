Ninebot’s Segway ES2 and ES4 electric scooters are discounted for readers of The Verge

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Good Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be. Vox Media has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our ethics policy .

If you have Lime or Bird in your area, you’re probably used to seeing scooters everywhere, and there’s a good chance that some of them are the Ninebot Segway ES2.

Paying these services to rent a scooter is the smartest move financially for some. But if you’re someone who would rather own one (and you have the space to store it) or if an on-demand scooter service isn’t operating in your area, Wellbots is offering readers of The Verge an exclusive deal. The Ninebot Segway ES2 scooter is usually $569, but for a limited time, you can purchase one for $499 with the offer code THEVERGERIDE used at checkout. (The most affordable price on Amazon is $599.)

The ES2 weighs 27 pounds, and it can reach speeds of up to 15.5 miles per hour at a range of up to 15.5 miles per charge. It features front, rear, and bottom-mounted lights, and the rear suspension will help keep things smooth on the street.

Wellbots is also cutting the cost of the Ninebot Segway ES4 scooter, which is said to be a better fit for bumpy rides, thanks to its front and rear suspension. This 30-pound model is also more powerful than the ES2, topping out at 19 miles per hour and a range of up to 28 miles before needing to be charged. This scooter comes bundled with a second battery, so you can swap it out on the go if one runs out of juice. Usually $769, the offer code THEVERGERIDE brings it down to $699. Don’t forget to wear a helmet.