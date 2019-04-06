Refurbished Google Pixel 3 and Google Pixel 3 XL phones are cheaper this weekend

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Good Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be. Vox Media has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our ethics policy .

There are quite a few deals to check out this weekend, some of which are exclusive to readers of The Verge. Starting with arguably the best deal that we’ve come across this week: Daily Steals is offering readers an exclusive discount on refurbished Google Pixel 3 and Google Pixel 3 XL phones.

The Pixel 3, the smaller of the two, usually starts at $799 brand-new, while the Pixel 3 XL starts at $899, but these refurbished models are over $300 off of their normal prices.

The Pixel 3 with 64GB of storage will only cost $462.99 with the offer code THEVERGE3. You can pick between black, white, or pink. If you want a bigger phone that has more screen real estate, the Pixel 3 XL in black with 128GB of storage is $569.99 with the offer code THEVERGE3XL128 (usually $999). The respective discounts will apply automatically at checkout, but in case you flip-flop on the phone you want, you’ll need to paste in the other code.

Both have a 90-day warranty, as well as coverage from Google (once that runs out) until October 2019 at the earliest (depending on when they were originally activated). Daily Steals scores each of these refurbished phones as “Grade A” on a scale that judges physical condition, which translates to them having “little to no cosmetic defects.” Both the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL were originally released on Verizon, though you’ll be able to activate them on any GSM or CDMA carrier.

Readers of The Verge can also save $70 on the Ninebot Segway ES2 and ES4 electric scooters with the offer code THEVERGERIDE, thanks to an exclusive deal from Wellbots.

The ES2 is the cheaper of the two at $499 (usually $569) and can reach speeds of 15.5 miles per hour at a range of 15.5 miles per charge. If you want more speed, range, and a smoother ride, the ES4 is $699 instead of its usual $769 price. That one has a top speed of 19 miles per hour and a range of 28 miles.

Apple announced a permanent price drop for its HomePod smart speaker. Usually $349.99, it’s now $299.99 from several retailers, including B&H Photo and Target, in either white or space gray. Even better, it’s $279 at Best Buy, though if it sells out there, at least it’s cheaper at other retailers than it was before.

The LG G8 ThinQ is set to release next week at $849.99, but B&H Photo is offering a big pre-release discount on the unlocked phone. For a limited time, this next LG flagship is $699.99, and features a Snapdragon 855 processor, a 6.1-inch OLED display, and compatibility with GSM and CDMA carriers.

From earlier this week, Best Buy is still bundling a Philips Hue starter kit with two Google Home Mini smart speakers for $169.99. Philips’ lighting system tops our list of the best smart lights that you can buy, thanks to its easy setup. Since this bundle includes two Google Home Mini speakers, here’s how you can use them to control your Philips Hue system.