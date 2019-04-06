Our second-favorite universal remote just hit its lowest price ever, plus smart bulb sales

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Good Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be. Vox Media has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our ethics policy .

The Logitech Harmony 650 has been our runner-up pick for the best universal remote control; at its typical $40-50 street price, we considered it the budget alternative to the far pricier Harmony Elite.

But today, it’s not $40 or $50. The 8-device infrared remote is $25 at Best Buy, the lowest price we’ve ever seen. (We’ve seen it hit $30, but rarely.)

If you’re in the market for some smart light bulbs, I also have to admit I’m tempted by this 2-pack of TP-Link’s Kasa KL130 multicolor bulbs for $42.98 at Newegg, a considerable savings when even a single bulb can cost $30 when they’re on sale.

Plus, Amazon’s deal of the day today includes a bunch of (refurbished) Philips Hue bulb kits for 25 percent off — though you should probably check out the bundle with two free Google Home Mini smart speakers at Best Buy ($170) before you pick a multicolor kit at Amazon.

