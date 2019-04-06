Our second-favorite universal remote just hit its lowest price ever, plus smart bulb sales

The Logitech Harmony 650 has been our runner-up pick for the best universal remote control; at its typical $40-50 street price, we considered it the budget alternative to the far pricier Harmony Elite.
But today, it’s not $40 or $50. The 8-device infrared remote is $25 at Best Buy, the lowest price we’ve ever seen. (We’ve seen it hit $30, but rarely.)
If you’re in the market for some smart light bulbs, I also have to admit I’m tempted by this 2-pack of TP-Link’s Kasa KL130 multicolor bulbs for $42.98 at Newegg, a considerable savings when even a single bulb can cost $30 when they’re on sale.
Plus, Amazon’s deal of the day today includes a bunch of (refurbished) Philips Hue bulb kits for 25 percent off — though you should probably check out the bundle with two free Google Home Mini smart speakers at Best Buy ($170) before you pick a multicolor kit at Amazon.
Here are some other deals to check out this weekend.
