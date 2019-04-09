Alienware 17 gaming laptop bundle includes a free G-Sync monitor

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Good Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be. Vox Media has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our ethics policy .

The best deal that we’ve seen today is on the 17.3-inch Alienware 17 R5 gaming laptop. It’s currently $2,999 from Dell, but B&H Photo is selling it for $2,499. Additionally, buyers will get a 24.5-inch Alienware AW2518H G-Sync gaming monitor and an Alienware mechanical keyboard for free with purchase. Other retailers charge around $450 for this monitor by itself, so the savings are great here.

The laptop features a 1440p G-Sync display with a 120Hz refresh rate, an 8th Gen Intel Core i9 processor, 32GB of DDR4 RAM, 256GB of solid-state storage and 1TB of slower hard drive storage, and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 graphics card. It’s more than capable of running most games on their highest settings, and its fast-refreshing display will look good on the go. But when you need to plug it in at home, the 24.5-inch G-Sync monitor that’s included in this bundle will be the better option with its 240Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time.

Buying a Nintendo Switch console for $299.99 at Best Buy will loop you into a discount that knocks $30 off of a Nintendo-published game. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario Odyssey, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze are among the nine games that you can choose from when you purchase the console. Most of these games are must-haves for Switch owners, and they don’t usually see much of a discount.

Ninebot’s Segway ES2 and Segway ES4 electric scooters are $70 off for readers of The Verge. On-demand scooter services, like Bird or Lime, have used the ES2 scooters in their respective fleets. And whether or not these services are in your area, this is a good chance to save on a scooter of your own.

The ES2 weighs 27 pounds, and it tops out at speeds of 15.5 miles per hour. You’ll get 15.5 miles out of its battery before needing to charge, and the ES2 features rear suspension. This model is $499 with the offer code THEVERGERIDE used at checkout. The ES4 is a bit heavier, but goes faster at 19 miles per hour, and has a longer range: 28 miles. This scooter includes an extra battery, front and rear suspension, and you can get it at Wellbots for $699 with the same offer code above.

Various Moto Mods are discounted at Best Buy. These accessories can only be used with the Moto Z-series of phones, and are usually pretty expensive. They still aren’t cheap, even at a 50 percent discount, but you’ll save if you’ve been looking to do more with your phone.

One of the most useful Moto Mods is the Insta-Share Projector, which connects to the phone and can project a movie onto your wall. It’s only 50 lumens of brightness and projects an 854 x 480 resolution picture, but it’s fun to use if you have an impromptu Netflix party. It’s $99.99 instead of $199.99.

A 12-month subscription to PlayStation Plus usually costs $59.99, but StackSocial is offering a nice discount. Using the code PSPSAVE at checkout, you can get a year’s worth of online multiplayer, and all of the other perks that come with Sony’s subscription, for $43.