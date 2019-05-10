For a limited time, get a $100 gift card when you buy a Google Pixel 3A

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Good Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be. Vox Media has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our ethics policy .

Mother’s Day is coming up in the US on Sunday, May 12th. If you already knew that, you may be set with a gift. But if you haven’t had time to shop, you still have a few days to snag something.

The $399 Google Pixel 3A and $479 Pixel 3A XL were released a few days ago, and Best Buy, B&H Photo, and the Google Store are offering $100 gift cards to their respective stores when you purchase a new model. Like the more expensive Pixel 3, both Pixel 3A models have great cameras and work with most carriers. Whether you give your mom the Pixel 3A, the $100 gift card, or both, it’s up to you. These phones are available in store at Best Buy and B&H Photo. Ordering from the Google Store now means that your delivery won’t arrive before Mother’s Day.

In other deals, the sixth-generation iPad is up to $100 off if a tablet is on your wishlist (or your mom’s). The 32GB model is $249.99 (usually $329.99) at Walmart and Best Buy. If you’d rather have 128GB of storage, that tablet configuration is $329.99, which is $100 off of its regular price, at Walmart and Best Buy.

The waterproof UE Wonderboom Bluetooth speaker is cheaper than usual for readers of The Verge. Daily Steals has the speaker available in new condition and in several colors to choose from for $44.99 for a limited time. The offer code should automatically apply itself, but in case it doesn’t, type in VERGEBOOM at checkout. This speaker normally ranges from $70 to $100 depending on where you shop.

If you need to pick up a set of AirPods, Amazon has the latest generation of the true wireless headphones (without the wireless charging case) for $139.99, which is $20 off of the usual price. They are currently out of stock, but Amazon is honoring the price if you make a purchase now. However, it’s likely that they won’t arrive before Mother’s Day, even if you have Prime. Best Buy offers a “Price Match Guarantee” on these AirPods, so you might have some luck getting the same price there and actually walking out with a pair.

Best Buy is selling the Google Home Hub for $99.99 ($30 cheaper than its new permanent price of $129.99) and it’s including a free Google Home Mini smart speaker with the purchase. This probably won’t be the last time that we see this deal, but it’s worth checking out if you were about to buy one.