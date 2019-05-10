Refurbished iPhones are 10 percent off at Back Market for Verge readers

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Good Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be. Vox Media has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our ethics policy .

Back Market, a marketplace for refurbished tech, is offering Verge readers a chance to save 10 percent on any of its refurbished products, including iPhones, laptops, drones, and more. Once you find what you’ve been looking for, enter the code BMVERGE at the “confirm and pay” screen to knock a few dollars off of your total cost. This deal is active until Mother’s Day comes to an end in the US on Sunday, May 12th.

The site doesn’t currently have many recent Android phones in stock, though you’ll find all of the latest iPhones here. For example, the iPhone XS with 64GB is currently $806, though you’ll save a little more once the discount code is applied. The iPhone XR is available in several colors for about $100 off of its usual $749 price. If you don’t want to spend that much, and don’t need an iPhone with the latest processor, the iPhone 8 with 64GB of storage is $430.

There are a growing number of sites that specialize in selling refurbished devices, and in case you haven’t heard of Back Market, it works with trusted partners who provide transparency into the refurbishment process. Each purchase comes with a 30-day, money-back guarantee. If something goes wrong with your purchase after 30 days, you’ll be covered by Back Market’s Trustpack six-month warranty, and Back Market will provide a free shipping label for you to send it directly to the partner responsible for refurbishing it.