The best Mother’s Day deals that you can buy last minute

If you’re looking for a tech gift to give to your mom, or a mom that you’re celebrating on Mother’s Day, your time is running out. Thankfully, there are several last-minute deals that you can check out, either in person or online (although you may have a slightly late gift if you buy online).

If you need a gift in hand for mom on Sunday

The Apple Watch Series 4 is still $50 off at both Amazon and Best Buy, starting at $349 for the option with a 40mm case. If your mom wants a slightly bigger watch, the 44mm model is $30 more. The Series 4’s standout features include its edge-to-edge display, its fall detection feature, and its ability to take an electrocardiogram (EKG) using electrodes built into the Watch. The discounted Series 4 is available in several colors at both retailers, though if you live near a Best Buy, you may be able to find one in-store to gift to Mom on Mother’s Day.

We pooled The Verge staff’s expertise to compile a list of great Mother’s Day gift ideas. Not just the latest tech, but things they’ll thank you for introducing into their lives.

If you’re a Sam’s Club member, you can take advantage of its day-long sale, which ends later today. You can get $200 off of the Samsung Chromebook Pro. At $399, it’s the best price we’ve seen for this model, which has a backlit keyboard, an Intel Core m3 processor, and 4GB of RAM.

Facebook’s Portal and Portal Plus smart displays have been discounted since mid-April, but the deal will come to an end on Sunday night. If your mom is a hardcore Facebook user and loves to chat on Facebook Messenger, it might be worth checking out. The $199 Portal is 50 percent off, and it currently sits at $99.99. The larger Portal Plus is currently $100 off at $249.99 (usually $349.99 by itself). This promotion is running at Best Buy and Amazon.

The Google Pixel 3A and Pixel 3A XL just released this week and several retailers are including a $100 gift card when you purchase one. These phones start at $399 (the 3A XL costs $479) and the retailers participating in this deal include Best Buy, B&H Photo, and Google Store. Check your local Best Buy’s in-store inventory online before going, and you may be able to find a phone (or just the $100 gift card) to give to mom on Sunday.

If mom can wait a few days to receive a gift

Amazon’s waterproof Kindle Paperwhite is still $40 off of its usual $129.99 price. This is the best e-reader that you can buy, thanks to its crisp 300ppi display and waterproofing. At $89.99, it’s only $20 more than the base model Kindle, which lacks both of the features noted above.

Back Market, a refurbished marketplace, is offering Verge readers a 10 percent discount on phones, laptops, wearables, and more until Sunday night with the offer code BMVERGE. Back Market has most of the latest iPhones in stock, including the iPhone XR in several colors for about $100 off of its usual $749 price. If you don’t need an iPhone with the latest processor and camera, the iPhone 8 with 64GB of storage is $430.