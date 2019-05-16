Buying the Google Pixel 3A will get you a $100 gift card, but not for much longer

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

If you purchase an unlocked Google Pixel 3A or Pixel 3A XL from a handful of retailers, you can get a $100 gift card back — but only for a couple more days. This ongoing deal will last through May 18th, and several retailers are participating. The list includes Best Buy, B&H Photo, and Google Store. Target is offering a gift card with purchase, though it requires carrier activation.

You can also buy the Pixel 3A from Amazon, but Amazon isn’t honoring the gift card promotion, and the phone is currently backordered.

The Amazon Cloud Cam indoor security camera is $89.99 at Best Buy, matching the lowest price that we’ve seen yet. This model recognizes Alexa voice commands, and you can watch a live feed of what the Cloud Cam sees from your Amazon Echo Show, Echo Spot, or a Fire TV device connected to your TV. Best Buy is the only place that you’ll find a price cut on a single Cloud Cam, though Amazon will take $40 off if you purchase two of them.

Target has discounted the Apple Smart Keyboard to $79.50 (usually around $120). This model was originally made for the 10.5-inch iPad Pro, though the latest iPad Air tablet will also work with it. The Air’s display is the same size as the last-gen iPad Pro, and its Smart Connector is located in the same place, so you won’t encounter any issues. It’s unclear how long this deal will last, though it’s been ongoing for the past week.

Walmart is offering a great deal on the original Xbox One S console that has a disc drive built in. It’s currently $207.80, which is almost $100 less than its usual $299 price. It’s a far better deal than Microsoft’s new model that doesn’t have a disc drive. This may not matter much to some, but that disc drive is compatible with UHD Blu-ray discs. Without it, the Xbox One S loses a bit of its versatility.