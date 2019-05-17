$70 off of Sony’s fantastic 1000X M3 wireless headphones is the best discount yet

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Good Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be. Vox Media has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our ethics policy .

Sony’s excellent 1000X M3 wireless headphones are $279.99 at Drop (formerly Massdrop) until May 20th or when its stock is sold out. If you’ve been looking for these, this is the cheapest price that we’ve seen yet.

This model usually costs $349.99, and aside from an issue that affects their performance in cold weather, they’re worth the full cost. My colleague Vlad Savov said, “Sony’s 1000X M3 is meaningfully better than both its predecessors as well as the vast majority of other wireless, noise-canceling headphones.”

It’s entirely possible that the price could drop further in the coming months, partly due to the fact that they’re no longer new to the market. Sony could also announce a new version at IFA 2019 in September.

Still, these currently rank at the top in our roundup of the best wireless headphones, and we wouldn’t expect deals much lower than this. If you’re looking for a set of headphones that can provide a comfortable fit, great sound quality, and USB-C charging, these won’t do you wrong.