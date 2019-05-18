GameStop is discounting games, consoles, accessories, and more today

GameStop is hosting a day-long sale today on games, consoles, accessories, and memorabilia based on movies, TV shows, and video game franchises. This is a rare opportunity, aside from Amazon Prime Day 2019 and Black Friday, to find popular games and console bundles for less than their usual prices.
Before jumping in to see a few of the best deals, you should know that a membership is required before you can take advantage of today’s deals at GameStop. Its PowerUp Rewards program costs $14.99 per year to join, and it will earn you 10 percent off of used inventory as well as an extra 10 percent back in store credit if you trade in a game, console, or an accessory. So if you still purchase games on disc, a membership may be worth it for you.
Meanwhile, here are some of the deals you can take advantage of:
Console deals
- Nintendo Switch console is $299.99 and includes a $25 gift card with purchase
- Xbox One S 1TB console (with disc drive) is $299.99 and includes The Division 2 and $50 gift card with purchase
- PS4 Slim 1TB console is $299.99, and if you purchase it with a 12-month PS Plus subscription, you’ll get $20 off the total cost
- Nintendo 2DS console is $69.99 ($10 off) and includes either New Super Mario Bros. 2 or Super Mario Maker 3DS
Game deals
- All pre-owned games are buy one, get one 50 percent off
- Anthem (PS4, Xbox One) is $29.99 and includes in-game items with purchase (usually $59.99 for the game, DLC valued at $20)
- Devil May Cry 5 (PS4, Xbox One) is $39.99 (usually $59.99)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 (PS4, Xbox One) is $39.99 (usually $59.99)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man is $29.99 (usually $39.99)
- Nintendo Labo variety kit is $39.99 (usually $69.99)
- Nintendo Labo robot kit is $39.99 (usually $59.99)
- Tetris Effect is $19.99 (usually $39.99)
- Resident Evil 2 (PS4, Xbox One) is $39.99 (usually $59.99)
- Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle is $19.99 (usually $59.99)
