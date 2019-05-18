 clock menu more-arrow no yes

GameStop is discounting games, consoles, accessories, and more today

You’ll need a PowerUp Rewards membership to get in on these deals

By Cameron Faulkner
Photo by James Bareham / The Verge

GameStop is hosting a day-long sale today on games, consoles, accessories, and memorabilia based on movies, TV shows, and video game franchises. This is a rare opportunity, aside from Amazon Prime Day 2019 and Black Friday, to find popular games and console bundles for less than their usual prices.

Before jumping in to see a few of the best deals, you should know that a membership is required before you can take advantage of today’s deals at GameStop. Its PowerUp Rewards program costs $14.99 per year to join, and it will earn you 10 percent off of used inventory as well as an extra 10 percent back in store credit if you trade in a game, console, or an accessory. So if you still purchase games on disc, a membership may be worth it for you.

Meanwhile, here are some of the deals you can take advantage of:

Console deals

Game deals

