Surface Headphones are $100 off at the Microsoft Store

Microsoft is discounting its Surface Headphones by $100. The deal is available over at the company’s online store, and it looks like a temporary price cut to $249.99 down from the regular $349.99 price.

Microsoft’s headphones have Cortana built-in, but they also work with Apple’s Siri or the Google Assistant on Android. Surface Headphones also include noise canceling (NC), smart switching between multiple paired devices, and USB-C charging.

Microsoft first released its Surface Headphones back in November, and this is the first major discount on the Surface cans since then. We reviewed the Surface Headphones and found them to have great wireless performance, excellent noise cancellation, but lacking in sound quality overall.

Rumors suggest Microsoft might also be preparing its own Surface earbuds to compete with Apple’s AirPods. Like the existing headphones, these buds are rumored to include Cortana support and noise cancellation.