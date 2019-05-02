Nintendo Switch consoles include a free $59.99 game at Best Buy

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Good Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be. Vox Media has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our ethics policy .

Best Buy is offering a sweet deal to anyone who is purchasing a Nintendo Switch. You’ll get a free game (up to $59.99 in value) along with the portable console. Unlike past sales, the catalog of games isn’t limited to Nintendo-published titles, like Super Mario Odyssey, Mario Kart 8: Deluxe, or The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, to name a few. As good as those games are, it’s nice that the door is also open to the newly released Mortal Kombat 11 or Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age, among many others.

The full list of games is right here. Once you add the console and game to your cart, you’ll see the price for the game removed at checkout.

Nintendo and retailers aren’t strangers to discounts like these. In lieu of an actual price drop for Nintendo’s ever-popular console, getting a full-priced game for free with purchase is nearly as good of a deal.

Rumors had been swirling that Nintendo will soon announce a cheaper Switch model, though the company recently shot down that it could happen at E3 in early June. A smaller, cheaper version of the console may still see a release later in 2019, though it doesn’t sound like it will be touched on during Nintendo’s E3 presentation. In other words, you shouldn’t worry too much about buyer’s remorse if you’ve been waiting to buy a Switch.