Eero mesh Wi-Fi systems are cheaper today, and Google Nest Hub is almost half off

Today is a good day if you’re looking to buy some networking gear or PC accessories. There are some other popular products on sale, too, like the Google Home Hub smart display, which is under $70 for a limited time.

Eero’s mesh Wi-Fi kits are discounted at Amazon today. It’s been a while since we’ve seen a substantial price drop. It was March, in fact, when Amazon celebrated its Eero acquisition by knocking $100 off of each tier of the company’s mesh Wi-Fi systems. Today’s sale isn’t quite as steep, though it’s worth checking out if you missed the previous deal a few months back.

Prices start at $239 (usually $299) for a mesh Wi-Fi kit that includes an Eero Pro unit and an Eero Beacon. You can place them at different points around your home, and these Eero products will help create a more consistent Wi-Fi signal than a traditional router can. If you have a large home, you may want the kit that includes one Eero Pro unit and two Eero Beacons for $319 (usually $399).

Google’s Nest (formerly Home) Hub smart speaker is $68.99 at Rakuten with the offer code ALT12 at checkout. The initial price is $129.99, so it’s unusual for it to ever cost that much. We frequently see it on sale for $99, and sometimes it even includes a free Google Home Mini. Today’s deal at Rakuten is the best one we’ve seen. Though, you’ll need to sign up for a free Rakuten account to be eligible for the savings.

Amazon has discounted several PC accessories as part of its deal of the day. Logitech’s G603 Lightspeed wireless gaming mouse is $42.99 (usually $69.99). This mouse has a subdued design, features a 1ms response time that rivals the experience of using a wired mouse, and its Hero optical sensor can be customized up to 12,000 DPI for games that require twitchy reflexes.

It’s getting harder to recommend gaming laptops that run on Nvidia’s last-gen GTX 10-series graphics cards, but Acer’s deal is tempting enough to let it slide. For $899 (usually $1,299.99), its Predator Helios 300 gaming laptop offers a good value and a lot of power for the price. The machine has an 8th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, the Nvidia GTX 1060 (6GB) GPU, 16GB of RAM, and a fast 256GB PCIe NVMe SSD. Its 15.6-inch FHD display has a 144Hz refresh rate, so games and whatever else you do on the laptop will look more fluid.