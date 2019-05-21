 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The PS4 Pro, iPad Pro, and other tech are significantly discounted at Google Express

New, 1 comment

Its Memorial Day sale brings big price cuts

By Cameron Faulkner
Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge

Memorial Day is coming up on Monday, May 27th, in the US. It’s a day of remembrance, and, oddly, it’s also one of the year’s biggest shopping holidays. Google Express is driving that point home with its Memorial Day sale. Video game consoles, iPad tablets, and the latest MacBook Air are just a few of the things you can expect to see on sale.

Unlike most sales, you don’t need to worry about pasting in offer codes; each product page on Google Express will let you know which code works with it. You’ll just need to make sure to click it to lower the price. Product sellers are also offering discounts of their own, and those get added on automatically. If you want to get a discount on more than one product: you can use one of these codes multiple times, though you’ll have to place a different order each time.

Most of these offer codes expire on May 23rd, or until supplies last. Here are a few of our top picks:

Next Up In Good Deals

This Article has a component height of 5. The sidebar size is short.

Loading comments...