The PS4 Pro, iPad Pro, and other tech are significantly discounted at Google Express

Memorial Day is coming up on Monday, May 27th, in the US. It’s a day of remembrance, and, oddly, it’s also one of the year’s biggest shopping holidays. Google Express is driving that point home with its Memorial Day sale. Video game consoles, iPad tablets, and the latest MacBook Air are just a few of the things you can expect to see on sale.
Unlike most sales, you don’t need to worry about pasting in offer codes; each product page on Google Express will let you know which code works with it. You’ll just need to make sure to click it to lower the price. Product sellers are also offering discounts of their own, and those get added on automatically. If you want to get a discount on more than one product: you can use one of these codes multiple times, though you’ll have to place a different order each time.
Most of these offer codes expire on May 23rd, or until supplies last. Here are a few of our top picks:
- Sony PlayStation 4 Pro is $314.10 (usually $399.99). This console is rarely discounted, let alone marked down by almost $100.
- The Sony PlayStation VR headset with Astro Bot and Moss is $179.99. This is $20 cheaper than the popular Black Friday deal.
- To accompany the PS4 Pro, Sony’s translucent DualShock 4 controller is $38.60. It’s usually $59.99.
- Apple’s 11-inch iPad Pro with 64GB of storage is $650.25. This tablet is usually $799.99, though we’ve seen it sell for $674.99.
- The latest MacBook Air with 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM is $929.90. We’ve seen this model dip below $999.99 before, but this is the best price yet.
- The Nintendo Switch is $243.95. Regularly $299.99, this is the most affordable price that we’ve seen for Nintendo’s portable console.
- The Xbox One X with 1TB of storage with Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds included is $299.70. This console is regularly priced at $499, so this $200 discount is staggering.
- The Xbox One S with 1TB of storage is $179.99. This bundle includes Minecraft, and the best previous price was $199.99 during Black Friday.
