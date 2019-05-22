Apple Watch Series 3 is back down to $199, its lowest price yet

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Good Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be. Vox Media has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our ethics policy .

Memorial Day is coming up next Monday, May 27th. Several retailers are already lowering prices for the US holiday, and you can find deals on all sorts of tech. You still have time to check out the Google Express sale, which includes some great deals on some Apple products and gaming consoles. It knocks almost $100 off of the PS4 Pro and $200 off of an Xbox One X, to name a few examples.

The Apple Watch Series 3 (38mm, GPS) is back down to its lowest price: $199 on Amazon. This makes it $200 cheaper than the newer Apple Watch Series 4, and despite not being the newest wearable, it’s still a great value. It has good battery life, offers speedy performance, and it’s likely to be compatible with the next few iterations of watchOS.

If you’re on a budget and want to build your own external SSD with an NVMe SSD (I encourage it!), Intel’s 1TB 660p Series PCIe NVMe is $109 at Amazon, its lowest price yet. It’s faster than SATA SSDs, like the Samsung T5, and it can work as an external drive once it’s installed into an NVMe enclosure, or in your desktop, if your rig has a compatible motherboard.

RavPower’s 45W USB-C wall adapter is $29.99 for readers of The Verge. It’s smaller than most adapters, and with its bottom-mounted USB-C port, it’s a good fit in outlets that don’t offer a lot of horizontal clearance. It’s also more powerful than most other options its size, with 45W to quickly charge phones, the Nintendo Switch, tablets, and some laptops, too.

To redeem this deal, visit the Amazon product page and click the coupon underneath the price to get $10 off. Then, at the checkout page, paste in the code VERGE45W to get an additional $15 off.

Microsoft’s Surface Headphones are $100 off for a limited time at Microsoft Store. These over-ear headphones feature noise canceling to block outside noise, smart switching between multiple paired devices, and USB-C charging.