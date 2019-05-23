These are the best Memorial Day 2019 deals

Memorial Day is May 27th, a day of remembrance in the US. Though, like most holidays on the calendar, it’s also a day when a load of retailers lower prices, making it a good opportunity to tick a few boxes off of your wishlist (or someone else’s). And, aside from Amazon Prime Day 2019, which is expected to happen in mid-July, this might be your best chance to save on some tech products until Labor Day or Black Friday comes around later in the year.
Most of these sales have different start and end times (and many deals haven’t started yet, so stay tuned). We’ll be updating this post with new deals as they begin, crossing out inactive deals along the way.
Laptops and tablets
- Apple’s 11-inch iPad Pro with 64GB of storage is $650.25. This tablet is usually $799.99, though we’ve seen it sell for $674.99.
- The latest MacBook Air with 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM is $929.90. We’ve seen this model dip below $999.99 before, but this is the best price yet.
- (The laptop and tablet deals above expire on Thursday, May 23rd)
Consoles
- Sony PlayStation 4 Pro is $314.10 (usually $399.99, expires May 23rd). This console is rarely discounted, let alone marked down by almost $100.
- The Nintendo Switch is $243.95. Regularly $299.99, this is the most affordable price that we’ve seen for Nintendo’s portable console.
- The Xbox One X with 1TB of storage with Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds included is $299.70. This console is regularly priced at $499, so this $200 discount is staggering.
- The Xbox One S with 1TB of storage is $179.99. This bundle includes Minecraft, and the best previous price was $199.99 during Black Friday.
- (The console deals above expire on Thursday, May 23rd)
Games
- Mortal Kombat 11 (PS4, Xbox One) is $43.99 at eBay (usually $59.99)
- Several Xbox One games, as part of Microsoft’s ID@Xbox sale
- New and pre-owned games are cheaper than usual at GameStop
Headphones
- Master & Dynamic MH40 wired over-ear headphones are $199 with the offer code MEMORIAL19 (usually $249)
Wearables
- Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS, 38mm) is down to $199.99 at Amazon and Walmart. This isn’t the first time we’ve seen it hit this price, but it hasn’t yet gone any lower. If the 42mm sizing is a better fit, it’s $229.99 at Walmart and Amazon.
Phone accessories
- RavPower’s 45W USB-C wall adapter is down to $29.99 (an all-time low) for readers of The Verge. Clip the coupon on the Amazon product page, then enter the code VERGE45W at checkout.
- Speck is offering a 30 percent discount on select phone cases until May 27th
Home theater
- Sonos speakers start at $119.99 at Sonos’ own site for refurbished products
- Bose Solo 5 soundbar is $99.99 at eBay (usually $199.99; refurbished by Bose)
Connected home / smart speakers
- Google Home Hub is $74.99 at eBay (usually $129.99)
- Nest Learning Thermostat (third-generation) is $199 at BuyDig, and a Google Home Mini will come free with purchase
- eero mesh Wi-Fi systems start at $239 at Amazon (usually $299)
- Save $79 when you buy a Google Nest Hub and Nest Hello doorbell. The total will come out to $279 before tax.