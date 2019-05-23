 clock menu more-arrow no yes

These are the best Memorial Day 2019 deals

Updated with the latest sales

By Cameron Faulkner
Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge

Memorial Day is May 27th, a day of remembrance in the US. Though, like most holidays on the calendar, it’s also a day when a load of retailers lower prices, making it a good opportunity to tick a few boxes off of your wishlist (or someone else’s). And, aside from Amazon Prime Day 2019, which is expected to happen in mid-July, this might be your best chance to save on some tech products until Labor Day or Black Friday comes around later in the year.

Most of these sales have different start and end times (and many deals haven’t started yet, so stay tuned). We’ll be updating this post with new deals as they begin, crossing out inactive deals along the way.

Laptops and tablets

Consoles

Games

Headphones

Wearables

  • Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS, 38mm) is down to $199.99 at Amazon and Walmart. This isn’t the first time we’ve seen it hit this price, but it hasn’t yet gone any lower. If the 42mm sizing is a better fit, it’s $229.99 at Walmart and Amazon.

Phone accessories

Home theater

Connected home / smart speakers

