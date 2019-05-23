These are the best Memorial Day 2019 deals

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Good Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be. Vox Media has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our ethics policy .

Memorial Day is May 27th, a day of remembrance in the US. Though, like most holidays on the calendar, it’s also a day when a load of retailers lower prices, making it a good opportunity to tick a few boxes off of your wishlist (or someone else’s). And, aside from Amazon Prime Day 2019, which is expected to happen in mid-July, this might be your best chance to save on some tech products until Labor Day or Black Friday comes around later in the year.

Most of these sales have different start and end times (and many deals haven’t started yet, so stay tuned). We’ll be updating this post with new deals as they begin, crossing out inactive deals along the way.

Laptops and tablets

Apple’s 11-inch iPad Pro with 64GB of storage is $650.25. This tablet is usually $799.99, though we’ve seen it sell for $674.99.

The latest MacBook Air with 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM is $929.90. We’ve seen this model dip below $999.99 before, but this is the best price yet.

(The laptop and tablet deals above expire on Thursday, May 23rd )

Consoles

Games

Headphones

Master & Dynamic MH40 wired over-ear headphones are $199 with the offer code MEMORIAL19 (usually $249)

Wearables

Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS, 38mm) is down to $199.99 at Amazon and Walmart. This isn’t the first time we’ve seen it hit this price, but it hasn’t yet gone any lower. If the 42mm sizing is a better fit, it’s $229.99 at Walmart and Amazon.

Phone accessories

RavPower’s 45W USB-C wall adapter is down to $29.99 (an all-time low) for readers of The Verge. Clip the coupon on the Amazon product page, then enter the code VERGE45W at checkout.

at checkout. Speck is offering a 30 percent discount on select phone cases until May 27th

Home theater

Sonos speakers start at $119.99 at Sonos’ own site for refurbished products

Bose Solo 5 soundbar is $99.99 at eBay (usually $199.99; refurbished by Bose)

Connected home / smart speakers