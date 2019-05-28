 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Chromebooks with Intel processors and PC accessories are cheaper today

Plus, there are a few remaining Memorial Day deals

By Cameron Faulkner
Memorial Day has passed, and most of the deals that the US holiday brought with it have ended. However, a few still remain, and we’ve listed them below. But first, we’re going to focus on a few new deals that you should know about.

Best Buy is offering discounts on most Chromebooks that feature an Intel processor. A few notable inclusions are Google’s Pixel Slate, which is $200 off of its usual $799 price, and the Samsung Plus V2 Chromebook with an S Pen and backlit keyboard, which is $100 off. Sadly, you won’t save any money on the older Pixelbook.

Amazon’s deal of the day discounts a few laptops and PC accessories. The Asus VivoBook gaming laptop is $499 (usually $699.99), and it features a 15.6-inch display, AMD Ryzen 5 processor, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. It’s a decent amount of power for the price.

Toshiba’s 1TB Canvio external drive is $39.99. It’s usually $53.99, and while this isn’t a huge discount, it’s tough to beat the value if you need some cheap, high-capacity external storage.

Here are a few remaining Memorial Day deals that are still happening:

