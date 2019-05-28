Chromebooks with Intel processors and PC accessories are cheaper today

Memorial Day has passed, and most of the deals that the US holiday brought with it have ended. However, a few still remain, and we’ve listed them below. But first, we’re going to focus on a few new deals that you should know about.
Best Buy is offering discounts on most Chromebooks that feature an Intel processor. A few notable inclusions are Google’s Pixel Slate, which is $200 off of its usual $799 price, and the Samsung Plus V2 Chromebook with an S Pen and backlit keyboard, which is $100 off. Sadly, you won’t save any money on the older Pixelbook.
Amazon’s deal of the day discounts a few laptops and PC accessories. The Asus VivoBook gaming laptop is $499 (usually $699.99), and it features a 15.6-inch display, AMD Ryzen 5 processor, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. It’s a decent amount of power for the price.
Toshiba’s 1TB Canvio external drive is $39.99. It’s usually $53.99, and while this isn’t a huge discount, it’s tough to beat the value if you need some cheap, high-capacity external storage.
Here are a few remaining Memorial Day deals that are still happening:
- Acer is offering a 20 percent discount on everything in its store, including desktops, gaming monitors, laptops, and more. Enter the code ACER20 at checkout to redeem the deal. (Chromebooks and Predator laptops are excluded from the offer.)
- The Nintendo Switch isn’t discounted at Walmart, but buying one will get you a free $25 gift card for a limited time.
- TCL 6-series 65-inch 4K HDR television with Roku TV software is $719.99 at Amazon. You’ll find it for $20 less at Best Buy, though its model differs slightly from what you’d get anywhere else. Its included IR remote requires line-of-sight with the TV, which is an awkward requirement for a modern TV. And this model isn’t compatible with the superior Wi-Fi-connected remote.
- The Apple Watch Series 4 is $50 off at Amazon, bringing the price down to $349 for the GPS model.
- Google Home Hub is $74.99 at eBay (usually $129.99)
- Most Philips Hue products are 15 percent off at Amazon
- Rakuten is offering a 15 percent discount on several tech products with the offer code SAVE15 used at checkout
