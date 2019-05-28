Chromebooks with Intel processors and PC accessories are cheaper today

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Good Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be. Vox Media has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our ethics policy .

Memorial Day has passed, and most of the deals that the US holiday brought with it have ended. However, a few still remain, and we’ve listed them below. But first, we’re going to focus on a few new deals that you should know about.

Best Buy is offering discounts on most Chromebooks that feature an Intel processor. A few notable inclusions are Google’s Pixel Slate, which is $200 off of its usual $799 price, and the Samsung Plus V2 Chromebook with an S Pen and backlit keyboard, which is $100 off. Sadly, you won’t save any money on the older Pixelbook.

Amazon’s deal of the day discounts a few laptops and PC accessories. The Asus VivoBook gaming laptop is $499 (usually $699.99), and it features a 15.6-inch display, AMD Ryzen 5 processor, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. It’s a decent amount of power for the price.

Toshiba’s 1TB Canvio external drive is $39.99. It’s usually $53.99, and while this isn’t a huge discount, it’s tough to beat the value if you need some cheap, high-capacity external storage.

Here are a few remaining Memorial Day deals that are still happening: