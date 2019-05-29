Nintendo’s Super Famicom Classic is cheaper than the SNES Classic today

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Good Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be. Vox Media has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our ethics policy .

Despite what Nintendo’s SNES Classic product page says, you’re going to have a difficult time finding an SNES Classic in stores, especially at its original $79.99 price. But Newegg is offering an alternative that collectors might be interested in: the Nintendo Super Famicom Classic, Japan’s version of the SNES. Its listing says that this mini-console usually costs $139.99 (importing isn’t cheap!), but it’s currently available for $74.99.

The Super Famicom Classic has a different design than the US SNES Classic. The most noteworthy difference is its set of colorful face buttons, which honestly makes this worth purchasing in my book. The list of games included differs slightly as well. However, be aware that all of the games are in Japanese and can’t be switched to English (or your preferred language).

If you’re after other deals, RavPower’s small and powerful 45W USB-C wall adapter is back down to $29.99 for readers of The Verge. To see this discount, you’ll need to clip the coupon on the Amazon product page, then paste in the exclusive VERGE45W offer code at checkout. We ran into some technical difficulties with this deal over the Memorial Day weekend, but it’s back on now.

Back at Newegg, there’s an excellent deal on 16GB of Corsair DDR4 3000MHz RAM. Twin Corsair Vengeance 8GB sticks cost $69.99 for a limited time. It’s common to pay close to $100 or more on 16GB of speedy RAM, so this is a deal you should act on if you’re thinking of building (or rebuilding) a gaming desktop.

Most Memorial Day sales are over, but there are still a few that are worth checking out: