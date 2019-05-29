Nintendo’s Super Famicom Classic is cheaper than the SNES Classic today

Despite what Nintendo’s SNES Classic product page says, you’re going to have a difficult time finding an SNES Classic in stores, especially at its original $79.99 price. But Newegg is offering an alternative that collectors might be interested in: the Nintendo Super Famicom Classic, Japan’s version of the SNES. Its listing says that this mini-console usually costs $139.99 (importing isn’t cheap!), but it’s currently available for $74.99.
The Super Famicom Classic has a different design than the US SNES Classic. The most noteworthy difference is its set of colorful face buttons, which honestly makes this worth purchasing in my book. The list of games included differs slightly as well. However, be aware that all of the games are in Japanese and can’t be switched to English (or your preferred language).
If you’re after other deals, RavPower’s small and powerful 45W USB-C wall adapter is back down to $29.99 for readers of The Verge. To see this discount, you’ll need to clip the coupon on the Amazon product page, then paste in the exclusive VERGE45W offer code at checkout. We ran into some technical difficulties with this deal over the Memorial Day weekend, but it’s back on now.
Back at Newegg, there’s an excellent deal on 16GB of Corsair DDR4 3000MHz RAM. Twin Corsair Vengeance 8GB sticks cost $69.99 for a limited time. It’s common to pay close to $100 or more on 16GB of speedy RAM, so this is a deal you should act on if you’re thinking of building (or rebuilding) a gaming desktop.
Most Memorial Day sales are over, but there are still a few that are worth checking out:
- Acer is offering a 20 percent discount on everything in its store, including desktops, gaming monitors, laptops, and more. Enter the code ACER20 at checkout to redeem the deal. (Chromebooks and Predator laptops are excluded from the offer.)
- The Nintendo Switch isn’t discounted at Walmart, but buying one will get you a free $25 gift card for a limited time.
- TCL 6-series 65-inch 4K HDR television with Roku TV software is $719.99 at Amazon. You’ll find it for $20 less at Best Buy, though the Best Buy model differs slightly from the one you’d get at Amazon or anywhere else. The included IR remote requires line-of-sight with the TV, which is an awkward requirement for a modern TV. And this model isn’t compatible with the superior Wi-Fi-connected remote, which is included with any other model, including the one at Amazon.
- The Apple Watch Series 4 is $50 off at Amazon, bringing the price down to $349 for the GPS model.
- Google Nest Hub (formerly Home Hub) is $74.99 at eBay (usually $129.99).
- Most Philips Hue products are 15 percent off at Amazon.
