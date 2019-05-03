The Apple Watch Series 4 is cheaper than ever at Amazon and Best Buy

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Good Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be. Vox Media has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our ethics policy .

The Apple Watch Series 4 is currently $349 from Amazon and Best Buy. This is $50 less than the usual cost of the wearable, which has a 40mm watchface and GPS capability. If you want the larger 44mm model, it is $379, which is also $50 off of its regular price.

Both retailers offer this smartwatch in several stylings, including space gray, silver, or gold aluminum. Each model comes paired with a specific color of sport band, but you’ll be able to decide between a rubberized option and Apple’s loop band that has a woven look and feel.

The Apple Watch Series 3 is regularly available for around $199, but the Series 4 has a few improvements and new features that might make it a better option for you. It’s faster at managing everyday tasks, like texting, calling, and queueing up a workout. The display on the 40mm Series 4 is bigger, and it has a more edge-to-edge look by comparison.

Some other changes aren’t traditional spec bumps. Its accelerometer and gyroscope can detect a sudden fall, and once this setting is configured, the Watch can alert emergency responders. It also features two apps that have clearance by the FDA: one to detect an irregular heart rate and another to take an electrocardiogram (EKG) using electrodes built into the Watch. Neither app is approved by the FDA. If you want to know more about the FDA’s clearance versus approval process in devices like the Series 4, my colleague Angela Chen wrote about what that difference means.