The LTE-ready 10.5-inch iPad Pro is hundreds off at Best Buy

The 10.5-inch iPad Pro from 2017 is discounted today at Best Buy. Unlike most iPad sales, the best prices to be found are for the models that offer both Wi-Fi and cellular functionality, which usually cost hundreds more than the standard Wi-Fi-only tablets. These deals start at almost $200 less than some of the best that we saw at the tail end of 2018.

Currently, every color (space gray, gold, rose gold, silver) is in stock, and each tablet works with Verizon, AT&T, Sprint, or Google Fi, if you choose to activate it with a cellular plan. Otherwise, you can just use the tablet with Wi-Fi.

The 64GB model with Wi-Fi and cellular support costs $479.99 (originally priced at $779.99) at Best Buy (Amazon also has this price, but only for the gold and rose gold colors)

The 256GB tablet with Wi-Fi and cellular compatibility is $569.99 (originally priced at $929.99) at Best Buy

The 512GB model that supports Wi-Fi and cellular costs $679.99 (originally $1,129.99) at Best Buy

If you’re trying to decide which iPad is right for you, that’s a tricky task. While this model uses the A10X processor, it’s still going to be fast enough for most use cases. And compared to the latest iPad Air, which is similarly priced, the 2017 iPad Pro features twice as many speakers and a ProMotion display that has a faster 120Hz refresh rate. Everything you do on this tablet is going to look smoother as a result.

For those who want to save a bit more money (and don’t require the iPad Pro’s speedy internal specs and fast-refreshing display), the sixth-generation iPad is also cheaper than usual. At Walmart, the 32GB model is down to $249.99 (usually $329.99), and the tablet with 128GB of internal storage is $329.99, which is a full $100 off of its original $429.99 price.